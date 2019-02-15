Former Surrey mayor Bill Vogel dead at age 87

Vogel was Surrey’s 31st mayor, in the big chair from 1978 to 1980, and was alderman from 1973 to 1977

Surrey mayor, commercial airline pilot, ocean sailing racer, jazz fan and accomplished maker of cider – Bill Vogel, at age 87, has entered the great council chambers in the sky.

He passed away peacefully at his home in Langley on Feb. 1, according to an obituary published in the Surrey Now-Leader on Feb. 13.

William (Bill) Michael Vogel, born on Nov. 16, 1931, was the son of Langley mayor and Social Credit MLA Hunter Vogel, and served on numerous boards and committees over the years, including for Peace Arch Hospital, BC Transit, and the Surrey Public Library. He also served as Fraser River Harbour commissioner and chairman of the board for Surrey Metro Savings.

Vogel was Surrey’s 31st mayor, if you’re counting the reeves as well, and served in the big chair from 1978 to 1980 and as an alderman from 1973 to 1977.

“Bill was a real gentleman, you know. Highly respected, and highly respectful,” said Bob Bose, who served on Surrey municipal council with Vogel. “Bill was an incredibly highly principled guy, highly principled. Incredibly respectful. He was a very understated sort of guy, very modest.

“Bill Vogel grew up in a family with pretty high ethical standards. His father, Hunter Vogel, founded Cloverdale Paint and I think they at one point they hunted seals up in the Aleutians.”

Bill Vogel was a Surrey mayor and jet pilot. (Photo submitted)

Bose, 86, served as Surrey’s mayor from 1988 until 1996, was an alderman from 1978 until 1985 and a city councillor from 2000 until 2011.

“He ran against Ed McKitka for the sole purpose of getting rid of McKitka. He didn’t agree with what McKitka was doing, and McKitka, you know, had a pretty colourful career — he spent time in the crowbar hotel and did all kinds of other crazy things.’

McKitka was first elected to Surrey council as an alderman in 1968 and served as its mayor from 1975 to 1977. He died on Feb. 4, 2014, at age 75, when his jeep went off Highway 1 near the Vedder Canal, down an embankment and into a shallow ditch. He served for nine years on Surrey municipal council and was mayor for a single term until Vogel defeated him, in November 1977, by 502 votes.

Vogel was supported by the Surrey Voters Association, which grew out of the committee to elect Bill Vander Zalm, Bose recalled, “and then it became the dominant civic organization.”

“I liked Bill. In my first year he appointed me to his land use function at city hall, and that was, I really appreciated that. I was an alternate to Rita Johnston on the regional board.”

While running Surrey’s affairs as mayor, Vogel also flew 747s for Air Canada.

“He was disciplined, as you might expect from somebody who was an airlines pilot, who has to go by the book,” Bose said. “So he was hard working, he was still flying while he was in the mayor’s office, but he was a highly organized guy who arranged his flights so that his schedules didn’t conflict with his responsibilities with the city.”

Vogel, incidentally, was not the only local mayor who was also a commercial airline pilot. Hardy Staub, White Rock’s mayor from 1994 to 2002, also flew with Air Canada.

Vogel is survived by his sons Peter (Lesley), Erik (Gaby), grandchildren and great grandchildren and was predeceased by Joan, his wife of 53 years, and youngest son Brody.

“Bill had one son Brody who died in an automobile accident as a teenager on Highway 99. And that was tragic and it really affected Bill profoundly,” Bose recalled.

An interesting footnote in Vogel’s life was his ongoing competition with alderman Bill Fomich, who served on Surrey council when he did, over who made the best apple cider. You might have called it the Battle of the Bills.

“Bill was pretty serious about his cider,” Bose said of Vogel. And Fomich. “It was a friendly competition.”

The pair would square off at the Fall Fair in Cloverdale.

“They would compete, make their submissions,” Bose recalled.

So who won?

“I knew it was a very private thing between Bill Fomich and Bill Vogel,” he chuckled. “Bill got serious; he had an apple-crushing thing, gathering apples — he was always doing things like that. Bill Vogel, I’m referring to.”

Vogel’s memorial service will be held at Henderson Funeral Home, at 20786 Fraser Highway, Langley, at 11 a.m. March 13.

His favourite jazz band, The Louie Quinn Jazz Duo, will play as guests arrive.