Former Surrey man charged with fraud, theft and using forged documents

Johny Panyavong, 26, was arrested in Ontario on June 18 and released on $5,000 bail in Surrey

Former Surrey man Johny Panyavong, 26, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and using forged documents, the B.C. Securities Commission is reporting. He was arrested June 18 in Ontario.

The charges were laid following a BCSC investigation and relate to allegations that $40,000 solicited for investment in a real estate project was misused and the investor was presented with forged financial and immigration documents, a BCSC press release states.

Panyavong was arrested following a joint effort by the BCSC’s criminal investigations branch, the Ontario Securities Commission’s joint serious offences team and the Niagara Regional Police.

He was then transferred to B.C. and after a June 24 appearance in Surrey provincial court was released on $5,000 bail and ordered to surrender all his travel documents.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Former Surrey man charged with fraud, theft and using forged documents

Johny Panyavong, 26, was arrested in Ontario on June 18 and released on $5,000 bail in Surrey

‘The Last Straw’: Cloverdale-Langley City MP wants zero plastic waste by 2030

John Aldag tabled report on plastic pollution in the House of Commons last week

City of Surrey employees cost taxpayers more than $210M in 2018

That’s up from $185.2M in 2017

Out with a roar: Dinosaurs take over forest at Surrey school on last week of class

Six colourful creatures painted by Grade 3 students led youngsters on an expedition in the outdoor classroom

Five Surrey players to hit ice at Brick Invitational hockey tournament

Prestigious atom-level event runs July 1-7 in Edmonton

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

Man arrested for alleged indecent act after ‘predatory’ SkyTrain incident

A woman had reported the man had exposed himself while on the train on April 29

Two helicopters reportedly seized by RCMP near U.S. border south of Cultus Lake

Federal Mounties mum on raid two weeks after dramatic raid reported by Columbia Valley residents

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Man shot dead in Vancouver’s fifth homicide of 2019

Body was found in an apartment near Main Street and East 35 Avenue

Abbotsford council declines to declare climate emergency

Mayor says city is working to reduce emissions, but that procedures preclude immediate action

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Most Read