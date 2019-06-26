Former Surrey man charged with fraud, theft and using forged documents

Johny Panyavong, 26, was arrested in Ontario on June 18 and released on $5,000 bail in Surrey

Former Surrey man Johny Panyavong, 26, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and using forged documents, the B.C. Securities Commission is reporting. He was arrested June 18 in Ontario.

The charges were laid following a BCSC investigation and relate to allegations that $40,000 solicited for investment in a real estate project was misused and the investor was presented with forged financial and immigration documents, a BCSC press release states.

Panyavong was arrested following a joint effort by the BCSC’s criminal investigations branch, the Ontario Securities Commission’s joint serious offences team and the Niagara Regional Police.

He was then transferred to B.C. and after a June 24 appearance in Surrey provincial court was released on $5,000 bail and ordered to surrender all his travel documents.



