Former Sundowner Pub site eyed for 4-storey office building on Delta/Surrey border

The pub closed last November after nearly four decades of operation on 64 Avenue

Sketch of the proposed commercial building on 64 Avenue in North Delta, on the site of the former Sundowner Pub. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Someone wants to build a four-storey office complex on the site of the former Sundowner Pub, on the Delta/Surrey border.

A sign for the development application was posted there this week, on 64 Avenue just west of 120 Street (Scott Road).

The applicant, listed as CJ Grewal of One20 Development Group Ltd., wants to rezone to a new CD Zone, and “vary the minimum setback from the street centreline of 64 Avenue from 21 m to 16.2 m,” according to a sign outside.

Two levels of underground parking would be built on the lot, where the former pub’s empty brick building still stands.

Today I found a Sundowner Pub souvenir menu (lol) behind the building, where someone wants to build a 4-storey office complex.

Had some good nights in that pub (and not-so-good nights, too).

CHECK IT OUT HERE: https://t.co/GPAgKkLae6 pic.twitter.com/jQKjDEhjYS — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) September 3, 2022

• RELATED: Sun sets on work life for Sundowner owner as Delta pub closes its doors.

The Sundowner closed last November after nearly four decades of operation. Owner Marilyn Sanders sold the building and land for an undisclosed amount, after operating the pub for six years, since 2015.

That year, the then-retired Sanders got back into the pub business when the Podavin family wanted to sell the Sundowner. Ed Podavin had operated the pub for close to 35 years, prior to his death in September 2014 at age 73.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

development