Former South Surrey soccer coach who also led Vancouver Whitecaps women’s team charged with sex offences

More than a year after a Coastal FC soccer coach was suspended by the club amid allegations of past abuse, charges have been filed.

On Thursday, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed that Robert Steven Birarda has been charged with “several sexual offenses against four separate individuals.”

The charges include six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child luring, BCPS communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed.

The offences are alleged to have “generally occurred” between Jan. 1, 1988 and March 25, 2008 at or near North Vancouver, Burnaby and West Vancouver.

Birarda appeared in North Vancouver Provincial Court yesterday (Dec. 9), and is next scheduled to appear on Jan. 28, 2021.

Birarda is a former women’s coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps organization and also coached with Canada Soccer.

The alleged offences pre-date his time coaching in South Surrey with Coastal FC. Coastal FC suspended Birarda in February of 2019 after the allegations were brought to light.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Girls soccerRCMP