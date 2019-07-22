Randy Anderson-Fennell. (Photo submitted)

Former school trustee candidate seeks NDP nomination in Delta

Randy Anderson-Fennell will hopes to secure the party’s nomination on July 31

Former Delta school trustee candidate Randy Anderson-Fennell is looking to run for the NDP in this fall’s federal election.

Anderson-Fennell, a long-time NDP member and activist, has lived in Delta for nine years and works as an electrician for the Surrey School District, according to a press release. He has also served for several years as an executive officer with CUPE local 728.

“I want to do this because we need a government that’s willing to invest in housing, health care and poverty reduction. We also need a government willing to take real leadership and action on climate change. The NDP is that government,” Anderson-Fennell said in a press release.

The NDP nomination meeting is set for 7 p.m on July 31 at the South Delta Recreation Centre (1720 56th Street).

Anderson-Fennell previously ran for school trustee in October 2018 as part of the Kids Matter slate with teacher Victor Espinoza and incumbent trustee Bruce Reid. He garnered 8,219 votes, nearly 2,300 behind Reid, the only member of the slate elected.

Anderson-Fennell is the fifth candidate to announce their intention to run in Delta.

Former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor Tanya Corbet was confirmed as the Conservative Party’s candidate in Delta earlier this month, while Ladner accountant Angelina Ireland was announced as the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate in mid-June.

READ MORE: Angelina Ireland to run for People’s Party in Delta

In May, the Green Party of Canada named former Delta city council hopeful and auto glass installer Craig DeCraene as its candidate in the upcoming federal election.

READ MORE: Craig DeCraene named Green Party candidate for Delta

Incumbent Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough, who serves in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as minister of public services and procurement and accessibility, was confirmed as running for re-election back in August during a Liberal Party event in East Ladner.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Trudeau draws thousands for Delta speech

The federal election takes place Oct. 21.


