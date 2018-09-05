Former Quesnel, Penticton mayor to run in White Rock election

White Rock’s Mike Pearce announced Tuesday that he will run as an independent for the mayor’s seat in the Oct. 20 civic election.

According to a news release, Pearce, who is a former mayor of both Quesnel and Penticton, has spent more than 20 years in public office and has received the Queen’s Jubilee medal for his work. Pearce has practised law for more than 40 years, and received the status of Queen’s Council before retiring, the release notes.

“Working together with several mayors in the region, my strengths can bring a valuable voice for White Rock at many tables,” Pearce said in the release. “I look forward to addressing the issues White Rock has with a balanced fair approach in an open fair manner.”

The news release requested that residents contact him (778-545-0514) if they have any questions.

Pearce is the fourth person to declare candidacy for White Rock mayor. Also declared are Darryl Walker (Democracy Direct), Garry Wolgemuth (independent) and incumbent councillor Grant Meyer (White Rock Coalition).

Candidates have until Sept. 14 to file nomination papers.