Former Pitt Meadows councillor to be sentenced for sexual assault in March

Dave Murray was convicted in October for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

Dave Murray’s resignation from Pitt Meadows council took effect on Jan. 2. (files)

Former Pitt Meadows councillor Dave Murray will be sentenced for sexual assault in March.

Murray, whose resignation from council took effect on Jan. 2, did not appear in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Wednesday. His lawyer, Bob McRoberts, appeared on his behalf.

Murray could be sentenced on March 21 after submissions, or the judge could reserve decision until a later date.

A risk assessment and pre-sentence report have been ordered.

After a trial in October, Murray was convicted of one count and sexual assault, for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

The woman’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Murray was first charged on Nov. 16, 2016 with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 14 in relation to incident in 1992.

He remained on council, to which he was first elected in 2011, and attended regular meetings, as well as community events.

On Oct. 25, Murray was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13- or 14-year-old girl who worked at his business 25 years ago.

The maximum sentence for sexual assault is 10 years in prison, and there is no minimum sentence.

After sentencing, Murray will have 30 days to appeal. He could appeal either his conviction, or the sentencing, or both, his lawyer explained.

Murray made his resignation from council effective Jan. 2, so that it would not automatically trigger a byelection. The decision was left in the hands of councillors, who have decided to finish the term with six members on council, instead of the full complement of seven.

He is set to retire from his job with the City of Port Coquitlam on Jan. 31.

Murray is not in custody.