Brad Booth (center) sitting at a poker table with musician Steve Aoki (right) and Olympic swimmer Michael phelps. Facebook photo.

Former high-stakes poker player from Mission missing in Nevada

Brad Booth last seen on July 13, told roommate he was going camping

A former high-stakes poker player from Mission was reported missing in Nevada on July 30 – three weeks after he was last seen.

Brad Booth, 43, was last seen on July 13 leaving the Grand Sierra Resort in his truck. He told his roommate he was going camping, but took minimal items which would only sustain him for a day or two, according to NamUs, a national information and resource centre for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases in the U.S.

Friends and people from the professional-poker community have been posting on social media asking for help and information locating Booth.

Booth has two money finishes on the World Series of Poker, made it to the final table of the 2006 World Poker Tour, and placed fifth in the 2007 National Heads-Up Championship in 2007.

At one time, Booth was reportedly considered one of the most successful high-limit cash players in the game, known for his appearances on the Game Show Network’s “High Stakes Poker” program and NBC’s “Poker After Dark.”

Booth had reportedly been suffering from debt troubles recently. He stated in 2011 he had lost $4.2 million (U.S) since 2008.

He had spoken openly about going broke and having to rebuild his in 2017 in a PokerListings Youtube video.

“There was a day when I was up a Ferrari and down a Ferrari. And now I’m sort of like up an 1987 Honda Civic with a dent in the front, or down that.”

missing personMissionpoker

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteers counted 644 homeless people in Surrey over 24 hours in March
Next story
Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties need help to find missing woman

Hasheena Mundie, 25, was last seen at about 4:20 pm on August 4, in the 16700-block of 61 Avenue

Volunteers counted 644 homeless people in Surrey over 24 hours in March

Data collected helps governments and community agencies help the homeless

Surrey councillor calls for ward system

‘Surrey is ripe for a ward system now,’ Councillor Doug Elford says

Crescent Beach pier closed over long weekend due to COVID-19 ‘non-compliance’

Pier re-opened on Wednesday, according to City of Surrey officials

‘Sia’s Burger Shack’ girl, 11, is youngest among Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 award winners

‘Digital reception’ set for Sept. 10

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Former high-stakes poker player from Mission missing in Nevada

Brad Booth last seen on July 13, told roommate he was going camping

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

Mission’s 7-Eleven defaced with racist graffiti

Racist insults attacking Indo-Canadians ‘shocked’ manager

B.C. scientist, 63, protests in trees set to be removed for Trans Mountain pipeline

Tim Takaro is reaching new heights as he tries to stall the pipeline expansion project in New Westminster

Most Read