Former Green Party leader involved in new civic slate Proudly Surrey

New party’s campaign launch set for April 26 at a Newton pub

Former BC Green Party leader Stuart Parker is with a new civic slate in Surrey dubbed Proudly Surrey. (Photo: Facebook)

Another new slate has materialized for the upcoming Surrey civic election.

Called Proudly Surrey, the team shared its intention to launch its campaign at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26 at Kelly’s Pub (112-7218 King George Blvd.).

Proudly Surrey tweeted the team will be “sharing some of our big ideas” at the Newton pub and it’s expected the slate will announce the first two of its candidates.

Join us tonight at 7pm as we announce the first 2 of our candidates for the October Municipal Election. We will be sharing some of our big ideas. Kelly's Pub #112 – 7218 King George Blvd. #SurreyBC #BCpoli @stuartlosaltos @deano42 pic.twitter.com/U5JQOGYKFv — Proudly Surrey (@ProudlySurrey) April 26, 2018

Two people tagged in the announcement are Surrey resident and former BC Green Party leader Stuart Parker, as well as Dean McGee.

Parker served as leader of the Green Party from 1993 to 2000.

His Twitter bio describes him as president of leftist think tank Los Altos Institute, and a lecturer in Liberal studies at BCIT.

Parker’s website, stuartparker.ca, describes him an a historian, an author, as well as “an activist for social justice, ecological sustainability and electoral reform.” It also states he is an activitist for electoral reform and an active NDP member and lecturer in history and international studies at SFU.

McGee’s Twitter profile states he’s a Fleetwood resident but doesn’t shed any more light on his background.

Stay tuned for updates after tonight’s campaign launch.

Meantime, two new slates — Surrey Community Alliance (SCA) and People First Surrey — have materialized in Surrey that intend to challenge the reigning Surrey First party in the Oct. 20 civic election.

“People feel there is definitely a need for change,” according to Doug Elford, president of SCA, which replaces the former Surrey Civic Electors and Surrey Matters slates.

“They feel that eight years as a one-party system is not working to the satisfaction of neighbourhoods,” Elford added. “They want community minded people on council that are going to listen to the people of Surrey and not large business. Whether that’s the perception, that’s what people are saying — Surrey deserves better.”

The face of the People First Surrey party, Rajesh Jayaprakash, told the Now-Leader the party was born roughly a year and a half ago when some residents were “trying to understand the LRT.”

People First Surrey describes itself as a “non-traditional” election platform and takes “inspiration from (the reigning) Aam Aadmi Party of Delhi, India but their website states “we are in no way in touch with them or associated to them.”

A woman who fought tooth and nail to stop the City of Surrey from cutting down trees in Hawthorne Park also intends to run as a council candidate in the fall election.

Roslyn Cassells, who is a former Green Party park commissioner in Vancouver, took the City of Surrey to BC Supreme Court in January, citing SARA (Species at Risk Act) violations against endangered species in Hawthorne Park. She was unsuccessful in her bid when Justice T. Mark McEwan dismissed her petition to stop construction work.

Now, she said she hopes to effect change by shooting for a seat at the city’s council table.

Surrey voters will elect a new mayor this fall, following Mayor Linda Hepner’s April 11 announcement that she won’t seek re-election, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

At least five Surrey First councillors told the Now-Leader they’re eyeing a mayoral run, including Bruce Hayne, Tom Gill, Mike Starchuk, Dave Woods and Vera LeFranc, but are dispelling rumours there is a divide in the party.

Surrey First is expected to soon reveal a slate, including a mayoral candidate.

Meantime, former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum and former Surrey First councillor Barinder Rasode — who both ran for mayor unsuccessfully in the 2014 civic election — won’t rule out a mayoral run.

Former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts, meanwhile, laughed off rumours of a comeback.

“No, I’m not running for mayor,” Watts told the Now-Leader. “Lots of rumours going around.”

Just over 100,000 people cast a ballot in Surrey in the 2014 civic election, up from 70,253 in 2011. Out of 287,940 eligible Surrey voters, the city said 101,558 cast a ballot – a 35.3 per cent voter turnout. That is up from 2008 and 2011 elections, which saw a 24.1 per cent and 25 per cent turnout respectively.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20, 2018.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

