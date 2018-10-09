Former Delta resident charged following North Delta Public Safety Building fire

Corey Mario Tavares, 30, is facing three arson-related counts in relation to the incident on Oct. 6

A former Delta resident has been charged after allegedly setting multiple fires inside the lobby of the North Delta Public Safety Building over the weekend.

Corey Mario Tavares, 30, is facing three arson-related counts in relation to the fires on Oct. 6. According to a Delta Police Department press release, Tavares is alleged to have entered the building at around 1:30 p.m. and set fire to two couches and the reception counter.

According to the press release, a member of the public was in the lobby at the time and civilian DPD staff were nearby, separated from the unfolding incident by safety glass. Delta firefighters and DPD officers were also in the building at the time.

Civilian staff quickly alerted police officers and the suspect fled the building. He was located by police and arrested shortly after.

Tavares has been charged with two counts of arson — specifically “disregard for human life” and “damage to property” — as well as one count of possession of incendiary material. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.

According to the press release, Tavares is known to police.

The Public Saftey Building sustained smoke, fire and water damage during the incident, and the full extent of damages is still being assessed. Police and fire personnel continue to work out of the building, but it remains closed to the public.

Anyone requiring non-emergency police services over the long weekend are asked to call 604-946-4411 or visit DPD headquarters, located at 4455 Clarence Taylor Cresc. in Ladner.



