Former city manager George Harvie to run for Delta mayor

Delta now has its second mayoral candidate, as former city manager George Harvie throws his hat into the ring.

Harvie officially retired from his position as city manager on May 5, and started hinting at his candidacy not long after through his Twitter account.

Harvie had been Delta’s top staffer since 2001, and during that time has been at the helm of a number of projects for the city, including eliminating Delta’s $60 million debt, protecting Burns Bog and changing Delta from a corporation to a city.

“In the face of unpredictability, uncertainty, and constant change, I offer a stable, steady hand,” Harvie said in a press release. “I’ve put together my dream team – each with their own record of achieving for Delta. Together, we will keep Delta debt free, and our taxes low.

“We will work hard to improve the state of Delta’s recreational facilities, and work with the school board to improve Delta’s fields and tracks, ” he continued. “We will keep Delta safe by investing in our police and fire departments, and we will keep young families in Delta by approving more housing choices in our town centres. We will do this while taking action to protect our green space and preserve our agricultural land.”

Running for council on Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate are, Dan Copeland, Param Grewal, Alicia Guichon, Dylan Kruger and Cal Traversy.

Copeland, a firefighter for 25 years, retired as Delta’s fire chief earlier this spring after 11 years in the position where, according to the press release he was instrumental in having Delta Fire licensed to provide enhanced medical aid on emergency calls.

Grewal has worked in non-profits and social services at the federal and provincial level, and is also an advocate for the rights farm workers.

Guichon, a young Ladner resident, is a farmer and entrepreneur, having opened Backroads Family Farm Market four years ago.

Kruger is Delta South MLA Ian Paton’s executive assistant, and according to his blog has an abiding interest in politics.

Traversy is a former chair of Tour de Delta and a retired police officer, having served 27 years in uniform, 10 of them with the Delta Police Department.

Achieving for Delta is the second slate announced for Delta’s upcoming municipal election. Team Delta, headed by Counc. Sylvia Bishop as the mayoral candidate, was announced back in March. Current councillor Robert Campbell, as well as North Deltan Kim Kendall, and South Deltans Joan Hansen and Simran Walia will run with her.

Current councillors Jeannie Kanakos and Bruce McDonald have both said they are considering running for council again, but have not made official announcements.

The municipal election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.



