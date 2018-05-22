Former Delta city manager George Harvie (top left) is running for mayor in October’s municipal election. Joining him on the Achieving for Delta slate are (clockwise, from Harvie) Dan Copeland, Param Grewal, Alicia Guichon, Dylan Kruger and Cal Traversy. (Photos submitted)

Former city manager George Harvie to run for Delta mayor

Harvie’s Achieving for Delta salte includes former fire chief Dan Copeland

Delta now has its second mayoral candidate, as former city manager George Harvie throws his hat into the ring.

Harvie officially retired from his position as city manager on May 5, and started hinting at his candidacy not long after through his Twitter account.

Harvie had been Delta’s top staffer since 2001, and during that time has been at the helm of a number of projects for the city, including eliminating Delta’s $60 million debt, protecting Burns Bog and changing Delta from a corporation to a city.

RELATED: Delta City Manager George Harvie to retire in May

“In the face of unpredictability, uncertainty, and constant change, I offer a stable, steady hand,” Harvie said in a press release. “I’ve put together my dream team – each with their own record of achieving for Delta. Together, we will keep Delta debt free, and our taxes low.

“We will work hard to improve the state of Delta’s recreational facilities, and work with the school board to improve Delta’s fields and tracks, ” he continued. “We will keep Delta safe by investing in our police and fire departments, and we will keep young families in Delta by approving more housing choices in our town centres. We will do this while taking action to protect our green space and preserve our agricultural land.”

Running for council on Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate are, Dan Copeland, Param Grewal, Alicia Guichon, Dylan Kruger and Cal Traversy.

Copeland, a firefighter for 25 years, retired as Delta’s fire chief earlier this spring after 11 years in the position where, according to the press release he was instrumental in having Delta Fire licensed to provide enhanced medical aid on emergency calls.

RELATED: Delta fire chief set to pass the torch

Grewal has worked in non-profits and social services at the federal and provincial level, and is also an advocate for the rights farm workers.

Guichon, a young Ladner resident, is a farmer and entrepreneur, having opened Backroads Family Farm Market four years ago.

Kruger is Delta South MLA Ian Paton’s executive assistant, and according to his blog has an abiding interest in politics.

Traversy is a former chair of Tour de Delta and a retired police officer, having served 27 years in uniform, 10 of them with the Delta Police Department.

Achieving for Delta is the second slate announced for Delta’s upcoming municipal election. Team Delta, headed by Counc. Sylvia Bishop as the mayoral candidate, was announced back in March. Current councillor Robert Campbell, as well as North Deltan Kim Kendall, and South Deltans Joan Hansen and Simran Walia will run with her.

READ MORE: Bishop announces partial platform for Delta mayoral bid

Current councillors Jeannie Kanakos and Bruce McDonald have both said they are considering running for council again, but have not made official announcements.

The municipal election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Just Posted

Surrey’s Alex Sangha receives Meritorious Service Medal

Sangha recognized for founding Sher Vancouver, a not-for-profit society for LGBTQ South Asians

Car jumps curb, lands in bush

No injuries reported after White Rock incident

‘Battle of the Brews’ in Surrey this summer, with modern-rock soundtrack

Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society to host event as fundraiser for Athletics for Kids

Woman says she was sexually assaulted in Surrey while sleeping in car

RCMP look for suspect in alleged assault that happened Monday afternoon at Surrey’s Tannery Park

Cucumber picker files human rights complaint against Surrey greenhouse

Woman claims she was called a ‘bitch’ and was discriminated against because she’s single and divorced

VIDEO: Morgan Freeman to voice announcements on SkyTrain, buses

TransLink unveils new credit card feature ahead of busy tourist season

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Fraser River “vulnerable” to any additional inflows: River Forecast Centre

Two dairy farms have already been relocated from evacuated areas

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Most Read