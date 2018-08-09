Luke Strimbold, outside Burns Lake municipal offices. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Ten new sex-related charges were approved Thursday against former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the new charges involve three new alleged victims, and bring the total number of charges approved to 29.

Crown spokesperson Dan McLaughlin include sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The victims’ identities are covered under a publication ban, as at least some are under 16 years old.

READ MORE: Former mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Special prosecutor Leonard Doust, who was appointed to oversee the case, declined to approve one other charge. No details were provided on what that was.

Doust’s charge approval came as a direct indictment, which avoids the need for a preliminary inquiry and allows the case to head straight to trial.

Since his arrest and release on Feb. 3, Strimbold has been under conditions that include not being in contact with people under the age of 18 and avoiding places where young people gather.

He is scheduled to appear at Supreme Court in Smithers on Oct. 1.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

