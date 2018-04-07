(SurreyEagles/Twitter)

Former Surrey Eagles hockey player one of 14 dead in Broncos bus crash

Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, played centre for the Broncos

A former Surrey Eagle has been confirmed as one of the 14 people who died in a horrific bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan Friday.

Jaxon Joseph died along Humboldt Broncos captain Logan Schatz and head coach Darcy Haugan when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck on the way to a playoff game.

In a statement on Twitter Saturday morning, the Eagles said Joseph played for the team in the 2015-16 season.

Joseph, who’s former NHL player Chris Joseph’s son, played centre for the Broncos.

Kelly Schatz, Logan’s father, says his 20-year-old son played for the Broncos for just over four years and had served as team captain for the past two-and-a-half years.

He says the family is seeking solace in one another.

READ MORE: More than $270,000 raised for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

“It’s hard,” Kelly Schatz said. “I’ve got four other kids and they’re here, which is nice.”

Haugan was a father of two who mentored many young players over the years as a coach, according to social media tributes.

“He will always be a great man in our hearts,” his sister posted on Twitter under the name Debbie Jayne. “The tears just keep coming.”

RCMP said initially that 28 people were on the bus and 14 were injured. Later Saturday, RCMP said 29 people were on the bus and 15 were sent to hospital. Three were in critical condition.

The team was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players’ bus.

On Saturday morning, Nipawin was quiet. A church which had been a place for families to gather while they awaited news of their loved ones was deserted, as was Centennial Arena, home of the Hawks.

Meanwhile, offers of help are pouring in for families of team members. More than $270,000 has been raised thus far.

With files from Ryan McKenna, The Canadian Press.

Previous story
UPDATE, with video: Police say person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

Just Posted

Former Surrey Eagles hockey player one of 14 dead in Broncos bus crash

Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, played centre for the Broncos

Rental stock a focus of affordable housing strategy coming for Surrey council approval

Surrey City Council to consider new policy next Monday

Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Lower Mainland PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘top 10 most wanted’ auto crime suspect

Surrey resident Alexander Eaton, 25, faces six charges after April 3 arrest in Coquitlam

Ride Into History charity needs volunteers

The Fraser Valley event is hoping to find some volunteers now for vital prep work.

UPDATE, with video: Police say person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

B.C.’s ‘micro-preemie’ Ruby doing well at home

After four-and-a-half months in hospital, Salmon Arm infant growing, moving, smiling

UPDATED: Donations top $500,000 for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

VIDEO: Trudeau calls for greater transparency from political parties

Prime Minister claimed that Liberals “raised the bar” when it comes to openness and transparency

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward

Some taking their complaints to police, getting treatment, reuniting with family after sharing story

Liberals look to strike the right note in changes to Canada Music Fund

$24-million Canada Music Fund hasn’t seen a boost in funding for a decade

VIDEO: Police choppers, dog unit help hunt down suspect in Langley City

Mounties track down fleeing man in downtown residential neighbourhoods.

VIDEO: RCMP vehicle involved in crash in Langley City

At least two sent to hospital following Friday night collision

14 dead after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus: RCMP

Fourteen others taken to hospital after tragic accident in Saskatchewan

Most Read