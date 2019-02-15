B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell joins Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in applauding an indigenous dance at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 6, 2009. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Former B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell is accused of inappropriately touching a female embassy staffer in 2013, while he was Canada’s High Commissioner to Britain.

The Daily Telegraph published a story Friday reporting that Judith Prins, 54, made a complaint to Canadian officials in 2014 after an incident at the Canadian Embassy in London. She then went public after seeing Campbell on TV with Queen Elizabeth and reading about the “me too” revelations in the U.S.

The Telegraph report says Metropolitan Police received a complaint about the 2013 incident at an address in Grosvenor Square. Prins is quoted as saying she went to the police in January.

Campbell was mayor of Vancouver from 1986 to 1993, and premier from 2001 to 2011, after leading the B.C. Liberal Party starting in 1993.

He was appointed Canada’s High Commissioner to Britian by former prime minister Stephen Harper in 2011, serving until his term ended in 2016.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prominent B.C. realtor says he doesn’t know how child porn got on his computer
Next story
MK Delta Lands development another step closer to breaking ground

Just Posted

Cloverdale nurse, Langley truck driver awarded for saving a police officer’s life

Angela Feltrin and Earl Hanes thanked by B.C. RCMP’s top cop

Coldest Night an event for warm hearts

Sources’ White Rock event one of 130 walkathons across Canada on Feb. 23

MK Delta Lands development another step closer to breaking ground

Delta needs Metro Vancouver’s okay before swapping hundreds of acres and adding it to Burns Bog

VIDEO: A new Hive climbing/fitness facility coming to Surrey in 20,000-sq.-ft. space

‘Bouldering’ and other activities planned at site near Pattullo Bridge

PHOTOS: Surrey teacher’s annual fitness fundraiser raises $23K in six years

‘Zumbathon’ led by Elaine Chong draws 350 people to Fleetwood Park Secondary gym

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Prominent B.C. realtor says he doesn’t know how child porn got on his computer

Closing arguments heard in Ian Meissner’s Chilliwack trial for accessing, possessing child porn

BREAKING: Plecas won’t run in next election if legislature oversight reforms pass

B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Avalanche control planned tomorrow on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning east of Revelstoke

Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom

Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses

Mayors approve SkyTrain extension to UBC

Next step is a business plan and public consultation

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Most Read