A former high school teacher in Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district has had his teaching certificate suspended for 15 years after admitting to sending messages of a sexual nature to three students. (Stock photo)

Former B.C. high school teacher suspended 15 years for sexting youths

Incidents involving Nanaimo-Ladysmith teacher happened between 2014-16

A former Vancouver Island high school teacher has had his teaching licence nullified for 15 years after admitting to sexting with three students.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation publicly released the consent resolution agreement involving the former Nanaimo-Ladysmith teacher Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to the agreement, Neil Stewart Holmes contacted a student via Facebook Messenger after they graduated in 2014 and exchanged messages and photographs of a sexual nature. The student knew Holmes as a substitute teacher.

“At one point, Holmes sent [the student] a photograph of his classroom, indicating that this was a place where he would like to have sex with [the student],” the document noted.

In another incident, a student found Holmes on a dating app and contacted him before the end of the 2014-15 school year. Holmes knew the student attended a Nanaimo-Ladysmith school and the two began communicating via text messages. Included in the correspondence were two sexually explicit images of Holmes. In 2016, the student posted a warning to social media, naming Holmes, and he told the student to take down the post or he would contact the police.

In the third incident, Holmes sent texts, including some with “a sexual nature” to an 18-year-old who had graduated the previous year. The student knew Holmes through school sports and as a substitute teacher.

Holmes was placed on paid leave by Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district for four and a half months in the winter and spring of 2021, and on unpaid leave after that. He resigned in January 2022.

Holmes admitted to the facts in the agreement and admitted his actions were improper. The teacher regulation branch found he “failed to maintain teacher-student boundaries by engaging in inappropriate communication of a sexual nature with current and former students.”

The suspension began last month.

READ ALSO: New NDSS tops wish list, SD68 recognizes Lantzville growth


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news

Education

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump indicted for trying to overturn 2020 election results
Next story
World record attempt in progress: Man swimming length of Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey woman becomes first nurse practitioner clinician scientist in B.C.

Organizers Cindy Poppy and Deanna Pedersen, of the White Rock Events Society, are excited for this September’s launch of the P’Quals White Rock Promenade Sculpture Competition – a new event which doesn’t involve either sand or the beach. Contributed photo
White Rock sculpture competition debut set for September

Surrey Symphony Society has been among Cultural Grant recipients in the city. (Contributed photo)
Grants of up to $25K will go to some Surrey arts/culture groups that apply by Oct. 3

The 2023 Cloverdale Spurs U11 A players and coaching staff are seen in a recent team photo. The Spurs will host nine teams from across the province for the 2023 BCMBA U11 A Provincial Championships. The tournament will be played at Cloverdale Ball Park from Aug. 3 - 6. (Photo submitted: Kristy Tomyk)
Cloverdale Spurs to host 2023 U11 A provincial championships Aug. 3 – 6