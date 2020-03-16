‘Formal announcement’ on B.C. school openings or closures amid COVID-19 expected Tuesday

Students have just begun two weeks of spring break

The province says it is still considering whether schools in B.C. will remain open once spring break ends in two weeks.

But a “formal announcement” on schools is expected to take place tomorrow. A press conference about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 is ongoing on Monday morning.

Alberta and Saskatchewan have both closed schools and daycares.

About daycares, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s health official, said: “We are in discussions whether we have to take precautions.”

There are concerns about whether the closure of daycares and schools could impact the ability of health care professionals to work.

Critical COVID-19 information from the BC Centre for Disease Control

