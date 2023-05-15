Forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park still spreading

Fire discovered at Davis Lake on Sunday continues to spread, according to BC Wildfire Service

A forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park north of Mission is out out of control.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered on Sunday (May 14) afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. The suspected cause of the fire was human activity.

The fire has spread from four hectares on Sunday to 17.5 hectares as of Monday afternoon. Coastal Fire Centre is on the scene with 18 firefighters and a helicopter.

“It’s still out of control at this time,” the Coastal Fire Centre says. “It’s burning in a cut block and it’s fairly rugged terrain.”

Coastal Fire says the exact cause of the fire won’t be determined until an investigation is complete and the timeline to get the fire under control is hard to predict.

Davis Lake Park is located to the northeast of Mission and 18 km north from Lougheed Highway on Sylvester Road.

Coastal Fire advises people to be very cautious and responsible if they’re going to be having any kind of an open fire in the coming week.

More to come.

