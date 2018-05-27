UPDATED: Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake

BC Wildfire says no structures are at risk

Crews are on their way to a two hectare forest fire east of the old Upper Pitt River hatchery that broke out Sunday afternoon.

BC Wildfire Service doesn’t believe any structures are at risk but says that “logistically it’s going to be difficult to get there.”

The fire is burning 8 kilometres north of the northern tip of Pitt Lake and is accessible only by boat or air.

RCMP and a wildfire response officer are on site and a helicopter and air tanker are flying over for an initial response.

A 20 person firefighting crew has been requested.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Just Posted

VIDEO: Burn scars now a ‘badge of honour’

White Rock woman shares story of survival after a terrible accident in 1978

VIDEO: Langley MS Walk is a family affair for many involved

Even the event organizer’s family has been hard hit by the debilitating disease.

VIDEO: Flash mob appears at Cloverdale Market Days

A flash mob of fiddlers and Irish dancers showed up in downtown Cloverdale

Nobody injured after vehicle crashes into two Surrey businesses

Fleetwood incident happened at approximately 11 a.m.

VIDEO: White Rock woman shares story of survival after terrible accident in 1978

Burn survivor’s scars now a ‘badge of honour’

Trans Mountain pipeline: Is it worth the risk?

Concerns range from the threat of an oil spill to the impact of tanker traffic on wildlife

UPDATED: Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake

BC Wildfire says no structures are at risk

Heavy police presence after reported shooting in Richmond

Reports say a man was hit while riding a motorcycle

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

No more Canada Day parade at Canada Place

Annual Vancouver parade has been cancelled due to costs

Most Read