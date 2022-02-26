For Surrey’s 5-11 age group, COVID vaccine first doses surpass 50%

Vaccination rates for Surrey’s five-to-11 age group have nearly caught up to the rest of B.C. and Fraser Health.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of Feb. 24 are: North Surrey (47 per cent), Whalley (48 per cent), Guildford (50 per cent), West Newton (44 per cent), East Newton (46 per cent), Fleetwood (55 per cent), Cloverdale (59 per cent), Panorama (56 per cent) and South Surrey (62 per cent).

That’s 51.9 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up 0.9 per cent (51 per cent) from Feb. 14. However, only about 15 per cent in Surrey and 28 per cent in South Surrey/White Rock have had both doses.

As of Feb. 25, vaccination rates for Surrey’s five-to-11 age group have nearly caught up to the rest of B.C. and the Fraser Health region. The provincial average is 55 per cent, while 54 per cent in the Fraser Health region have had their first dose.

Meantime, in the 12-17 age group by Feb. 24, 87.9 per cent have received both doses (up from 87.7 per cent Feb. 14) and 92.1 per cent have had a single dose (up from 92 per cent).

For all eligible Surrey residents (aged five-plus), rates for second doses are: North Surrey (89 per cent), Whalley (90 per cent), Guildford (84 per cent), West Newton (91 per cent), East Newton (90 per cent), Fleetwood (89 per cent), Cloverdale (85 per cent), Panorama (90 per cent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).

That’s about 88.2 per cent that have gotten both doses (up from 87.7 per cent as of Feb. 14), while 93 per cent have received a single dose.

Provincewide, as of Feb. 24, 86 per cent of people aged five and older have received both doses, while 90.6 have received a single dose.

For second doses for adults (18-plus), there were no increases.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Feb. 24 are: North Surrey (95 per cent), Whalley (97 per cent), Guildford (90 per cent), West Newton (99 per cent), East Newton (98 per cent), Fleetwood (95 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (97 per cent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s 94.9 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is the same from Feb. 14. Meantime, 97.1 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.1 per cent (97 per cent).

Whalley, West Newton and East Newton have all reached 100 per cent. North Surrey and Panorama aren’t far behind, with both at 99 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 91.1 per cent by Feb. 24, and first doses are at 93.6 per cent.

The BCCDC does not break down booster doses by age group (except for 70-plus) or by community health services area, but overall, booster doses are up seven per cent in both Surrey and South Surrey/White Rock.

In Surrey, booster doses had hit 49 per cent by Feb. 25 (up from 48 per cent on Feb. 15). In South Surrey/White Rock, booster doses are at 63 per cent (up from 62 per cent).

That’s compared to 57.4 per cent provincewide, aged 18 and older, as of Feb. 15.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

