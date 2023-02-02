A pride flag. (Lillen/Pixabay)

For first time, Pride flag to fly at Surrey City Hall during month of June

Surrey Pride Society applauds move as “celebration and acceptance” of rainbow community

For the first time, Surrey will fly the Pride flag at city hall during the month of June, says the Surrey Pride Society.

This act is seen as a “celebration and acceptance” of the rainbow community in Surrey said Martin Rooney, president of Surrey Pride.

The city did fly the flag after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Flordia in 2016. In 2016, Surrey council voted unanimously to fly the pride flag at city hall in “solidarity, sympathy and support for the LGBTQ community following the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida.”

The flag remained up at city hall for several weeks until Surrey’s annual pride parade on June 26, 2016.

Rooney says it is time that the Pride flag be flown.

“By flying the flag, not only are you showing that the city is welcoming to its residents, it is also welcoming to Rainbow businesses that may want to come to town.”

Rooney added that he was very thankful to Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke for following through on her election promise.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Locke for comment.

READ MORE: Surrey flies the gay pride flag

-With files from Kevin Diakiw


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
For first time, Pride flag to fly at Surrey City Hall during month of June

