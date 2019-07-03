An aerial view of Surrey’s new West Village Energy Centre, which includes Erica Stocking’s “Blankets” fibreglass sculptures atop three boiler stacks. (Submitted photo: Surrey Public Art)

Folded, draped, wrapped: ‘Blankets’ art adds symbolic warmth to Surrey’s new energy centre

Colours of Erica Stocking’s artwork correspond to facility’s heat production and distribution systems

Some symbolic public art is featured atop Surrey’s first permanent district energy centre.

Vancouver-based artist Erica Stocking sculpted blankets made of fibreglass to rest on three boiler stacks of the new West Village Energy Centre, on Central Avenue, southeast of the 104th Avenue/132nd Street intersection.

The three variations of the blankets (folded, draped and wrapped) “match the three states of energy: stored, waiting, and in use,” according to a release from operators of the city’s Public Art Program.

“Erica Stocking conveys the building’s function as a carrier of warmth through her ‘Blankets’ artwork. Sitting atop the boiler stacks on the roof, these fibreglass sculptures connect the warmth the Centre generates for residents with the warmth a person creates when wrapping a loved one in a blanket.

“The colours of the artwork correspond to the heat production and distribution systems inside the Energy Centre.”

The building and adjacent park were officially opened June 20.

• READ MORE: City hopes Surrey’s new energy centre will be ‘a window’ into sustainability.

homelessphoto

Using natural-gas boilers, fueled in part by biogas produced from organic waste at the Surrey Biofuel Facility, the Energy Centre generates heat energy for buildings in the West Village neighbourhood and City Centre connected via underground pipes.

Stocking says the sculptures are inspired by the question: What is a contemporary hearth in an age of industrial fire?

“Perhaps a contemporary hearth does not involve fire at all but is the sharing of space,” she said in a release, which goes on to explain: “The theme of fire, and therefore heat, reminds visitors of humanity’s historical reliance on fire and the Energy Centre’s function as a modern hearth.”

Stocking developed “Blankets” after consulting with area residents and also students at Kwantlen Park Secondary.

Surrey’s Public Art Program, established in 1998, aims to contribute “to the creation of a lively, beautiful, inclusive, and complete community.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Just Posted

Hundreds of classic cars to cruise to Cloverdale for ‘Hot Rod Saturday’

Event co-hosted by BC Hot Rod Association, BC Vintage Truck Museum

5G cellular network worries prompt forum in South Surrey

Group to host event featuring one of ‘world’s leading expert on the impacts of wireless radiation’

First-ever first responders day honours Cloverdale firefighters

Surrey’s Heritage Rail hosts Canada Day celebration

Sexual harassment lawsuit settled against ex-Mountie Tim Shields

The former spokesman for the BC RCMP had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Newt Fest to bring beer garden, vendors and more to Newton’s colourful ‘festival alley’

New event set for a Saturday in July

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

B.C. student’s work leads to change in road accident investigations

Lucas McDonnell-Hoffert’s study also won him awards at the national science fair

B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

Coquitlam teacher on call must complete a communication course

Victoria’s ‘bicycle mayor’ says helmet law signals ‘failed’ government

Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Most Read