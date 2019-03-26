FILE – shark. (Bernard Dupont/Flickr)

Florida surfer hospitalized after shark bites foot

The shark was thought to be four feet long

Officials say a Florida man was bitten on the foot by a shark while surfing.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 42-year-old Chris Bryan was taken to a Jupiter hospital Friday afternoon.

Bryan says he was catching his last wave of the day when he felt the shark quickly grab and release his left foot. He didn’t realize how bad it was until he looked down and saw the skin laid open. Bryan needed surgery to repair a severed tendon and close the wound.

Bryan says he didn’t see the shark that bit him but estimated it to be about 4 feet (1 metre) long based on the size of the bite.

READ MORE: Hawaiian researchers come face to face with huge great white shark

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida high school massacre suspect wants mental health experts names sealed
Next story
Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Just Posted

Pollinator conservation area aims to save bees directly, and through education

Bees’ survival is challenged around the world, but action is being taken to help them in Langley

18 months conditional term for indecent caller

Incidents reported in Surrey, White Rock and Langley

Delta mosque holds silent prayer vigil for Christchurch victims

Event emphasized the importance of acceptance, solidarity in the wake of the attack on Muslim worshippers

Two boys, one man arrested after gunfire along Surrey highway

Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt in the incident, which is not believed to be connected to drug trade

A Surrey Mountie’s tale of reconciling her family’s history with the LGBTQ+ ‘purge’

PART TWO: Cpl. Sturko is spokeswoman of Surrey RCMP after her great uncle was ‘purged’ from the RCMP

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

The announcements lacked some key details, such as pricing of the TV service

SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animals weren’t receiving adequate care

Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline

The controversial pipeline was bought by Ottawa last year

Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Vanessa Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter Keana arrived in Toronto this week

New UMSCA trade deal getting a boost from Trump, business groups

The trade deal is designed to supplant the North American Free Trade Agreement

Trudeau says he, Wilson-Raybould had cordial conversation last week

Trudeau denies anything improper occurred regarding SNC-Lavalin and the PMO

SNC-Lavalin backtracks on CEO’s comments surrounding potential job losses

Top boss had said protecting 9,000 jobs should grant leniency

Pedestrian killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash in Coquitlam

Road closures in effect following collision

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

Most Read