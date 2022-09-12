Flood Falls Trail wildfire estimated at 520 hectares and growing

Highway 1 eastbound still closed and a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw evacuated

Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Screenshot/Fraser Valley Regional District)

The Flood Falls Trail fire is estimated to be 520 hectares as people continue to evacuate.

Evacuation orders are still in effect this morning (Sept. 12) for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas.

DriveBC says that Highway 1 eastbound is still closed between Chilliwack and Hope and motorists, hoping to get between Annis and Flood Hope roads, will need to continue using Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are now 78 firefighters and seven helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the blaze.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: A dozen properties in Hope, Laidlaw evacuated as wildfire advances

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking News

Previous story
55+ BC Games playing out in Greater Victoria for the first time

Just Posted

Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Screenshot/Fraser Valley Regional District)
Flood Falls Trail wildfire estimated at 520 hectares and growing

Human-caused wildfire close to Hope, the Flood Falls Trail fire is one contributor of ongoing smoke and air quality issues across the region. (Evguenia Stilinovic/Facebook)
Air-quality advisory continues due to wafting smoke across Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope, B.C. is contributing to an air quality advisory throughout the Lower Mainland Sept. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)
Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park

White Rock’s pier is being set-up for a film set. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock pier being set-up for film set