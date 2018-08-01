Float plane crashes into lake north of Pemberton

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

A float plane has crashed into the waters of a lake north of Pemberton, according to the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The plane fell at about 1:15 p.m. into the waters of Tyaughton Lake, 100 kilometres west of Lillooet, where it remains partially submerged.

A helicopter and a plane have been sent to help with the rescue mission and local emergency responders are on scene.

RMCP say they have no information about possible victims or who was on board at the time, but say the received several 911 calls from nearby boaters rushing in to help.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

