Flipped dump truck blocking single lane eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Emergency crews are on scene

Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle incident eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway at 232nd Street in Langley.

A large dump truck and trailer appeared to have flipped over in the eastbound lane, demolishing part of a median near the off and on ramp.

The 232nd Street on ramp to Highway 1 eastbound is closed.

Cam Massey was at the scene and said it seemed as if another vehicle clipped the truck and he “veered off” and into the median.

But it doesn’t appear the driver was injured, he said.

“He was sitting up… they [fire fighters] kept checking up on him. I didn’t see any blood.” said Massey.

The incident was reported to emergency services around 8 a.m. and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed the driver sustained non life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He refused transport to hospital.

Expect delays due to congestion in the area.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal
Next story
Coronavirus causes Surrey Schools to look at international trips on ‘case-by-case basis’

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

Coronavirus causes Surrey Schools to look at international trips on ‘case-by-case basis’

Superintendent says district is ‘carefully considering every trip’

OUR VIEW: It’s time for critics to refocus their energy on Surrey Police Department

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum scored what might be characterized as a check-mate this past Thursday

VIDEO: Surrey Eagles edge Chiefs, look to even series on home ice Tuesday

Best-of-seven series continues at South Surrey Arena

Surrey RCMP looking for man with ‘SIN’ tattoo, for being unlawfully at large

Police say Lawrence Peter Myers, 44, failed to appear in court

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Flipped dump truck blocking single lane eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Emergency crews are on scene

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Most Read