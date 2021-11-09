Flexible Vancouver thief re-arrested days after pilfering 47 pairs of yoga pants

32 people were arrested and nearly $18,000 in stolen property was recovered in weekend crackdown

A Vancouver thief is showing his criminal flexibility by getting arrested for a second theft just days after being arrested for stealing 47 pairs of yoga pants.

The 44-year-old thief was arrested Monday (Nov. 8) after allegedly stealing more than $730 in cosmetics from a department store on Robson Street. This happened after the man was arrested on Friday (Nov. 5), for pilfering the 47 pairs of pants valued at $5,783. The man has 103 prior criminal convictions, including 38 for theft.

VPD made the arrests during a crackdown on theft in Vancouver’s downtown core. In a news release, the VPD said 32 people were arrested and nearly $18,000 in stolen property was recovered.

Other incidents included a man committing an armed robbery at a 24-hour convenience store where he brandished a weapon and stole a box of donuts, as well as a man who stole from a dollar store, threatened a security guard with a butcher knife and attempted to stab the guard before fleeing. Suspects in both incidents were arrested.

Vancouver police have now recommended 71 new criminal charges from the weekend arrests.

More arrests were made Monday. In one incident, police arrested three people who allegedly flashed a gun while attempting to steal three tubs of ice cream from a Robson Street grocery store.

The VPD said more than $4,000 in stolen items were returned Monday night and 14 new criminal charges are being recommended in connection with Monday’s arrests.

Between January 1 and October 15, VPD investigated 844 violent shoplifting cases city-wide. That compares to 752 cases during the same period last year, and 130 cases in 2019.

