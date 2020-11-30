Fleetwood Villa resident tests positive for COVID-19, leading to ‘outbreak’ at facility

Fraser Health says it’s ‘critically important’ for people in the region to use COVID-19 assessment tool

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Fleetwood Villa in Surrey.

A resident has tested positive for the virus, and a Fraser Health “rapid response team” is at the site. Communication with residents and families is underway, the health authority says, and the resident is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Fleetwood Villa is an assisted living and independent living facility owned and operated by Revera.

“Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures,” says a news release. “Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”

Staffing levels will be supported to maintain resident care, the health authority says, and visitors are restricted throughout the facility. Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted, and cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced, among other measures.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.”

CLICK HERE to use the BC COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool.

At this time, Fraser Health says it is “critically important” for people living in the region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.”

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form. For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

