Flags at all City of Delta civic buildings will be flown at half-mast for 215 hours, one hour for each of the 215 children discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (City of Delta/Twitter photo)

Flags across Delta at half-mast to honour victims of Kamloops residential school

Flags lowered for 215 hours, one for each victim whose remains were found at the school

Flags around Delta are flying at half-mast to honour the 215 children found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops

Mayor George Harvie announced Sunday (May 30) he had requested the flags at city hall be lowered in memory of the children. On Monday, the city announced on its social media channels that the flags at all City of Delta civic buildings will be flown at half-mast for 215 hours, one hour to represent each life lost.

Flags have also been lowered at all Delta schools and at the Delta School District office in Ladner, as well as outside the Delta Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre.

As well, Harvie and his wife Gillian added a pair of shoes to a growing memorial dedicated to the 215 children located outside Delta city hall.

Similar memorials have popped up across the country since the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed Thursday that the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School had been found on the reserve using ground-penetrating radar.

The residential school was operated by the Catholic Church from 1890 to 1969 and had as many as 500 children enrolled at one time. The feds then took over the facility and ran it as a day school until it closed down in 1978.

A petition calling for a National Day of Mourning for Children found buried at a former B.C. residential school has topped 27,600 signatures as of Monday (May 31) morning.

The B.C.-based Indian Residential School Survivors Society is offering toll-free telephone support for survivors at 1-800-721-0066. Learn more at www.irsss.ca.

— with files from Katya Slepian and Kamloops This Week

