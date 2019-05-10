Five taken to hospital after plane, fuel truck collide at Pearson airport

The aircraft was evacuated and passengers were allowed to leave the airport.

A spokesperson for Jazz Aviation says five people were taken to hospital after a fuel truck hit a plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson airport this morning.

Debra Williams says of the three crew members and two passengers who were taken to hospital, four have since been released. She said the person who remains in hospital was a passenger on the flight.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Pearson, said three people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Beverly MacDonald wrote in an email that an arriving Air Canada Jazz plane collided with a Menzies fuel truck at 1:36 a.m.

The aircraft was evacuated and passengers were allowed to leave the airport.

MacDonald says the incident had no impact on airport operations.

READ MORE: Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet

READ MORE: WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976
Next story
US hikes tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing vows retaliation

Just Posted

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Three of Surrey’s outdoor pools are set to open for spring swims

The city’s five other outdoor pools won’t open for another six weeks

Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Surrey students

‘The devastation can spread through everyone you love,’ Markita Kaulius warns

Two men arrested, firearm seized after ‘suspicious occurrence’ in Surrey

Police say suspects crashed into a police cruiser, gate while trying to flee

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Amazon’s Bezos says he’ll send a spaceship to the moon

The announcement for the usually secretive space company came with all the glitz of an Apple product launch

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

5 to start your day

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting, bear carcass found in landfill and more

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Lighthouses on B.C. coast converting to renewable energy

Lightstations moving away from diesel, embracing solar and wind power

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

UBC engineering students tackle clothing donation bin fix

Safer bins a step closer as part of retrofit project.

Most Read