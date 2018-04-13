Councillor Dave Woods joins four fellow Surrey First members in considering a mayoral run. (Now-Leader file photo)

Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

Dave Woods joins four other Surrey First councillors in considering a mayoral run

SURREY — A fifth Surrey First councillor has revealed he’s considering a run at the mayor’s chair, just days after Mayor Linda Hepner announced she wouldn’t be seeking re-election.

First-term Councillor Dave Woods, who served in the RCMP for 43 years before delving into the political arena, told the Now-Leader Friday he’s “considering it.”

See more: SURREY ELECTION: With Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

Read Hepner’s full statement: Surrey Mayor Hepner won’t run in fall election: ‘Now is right time’ for family, friends

He joins fellow Surrey First councillors Vera LeFranc, Tom Gill, Bruce Hayne and Mike Starchuk in expressing interest in the city’s top job.

Woods said he “purposefully held back comment” of his interest in mayoralty during Hepner’s announcement so as to not “cloud the situation” and give her the “respect that she’s due.”

“It’s a huge commitment, huge,” he said of the mayor’s position. “And being a mayor in the City of Surrey, boy, it’s not an easy grind. It’s a tough road. It doesn’t stop because you go home…. That’s why I have to think about it.”

Woods said he was “shocked” and “tongue-tied” when Hepner told the team Tuesday night she wouldn’t be running.

“It caught me off guard. It’s sort of sunk in now because I thought for sure all the way along that she was going to run,” he said.

Councillors Judy Villeneuve and Mary Martin both told the Now-Leader they have no interest in running for mayor.

Both also said they haven’t decided if they’ll seek re-election at all.

Martin, who was first elected to Surrey council in 2005, said she’s “undecided” as to whether she’ll run.

“I’m going to take the next little while to decide what exactly I’m going to do in the future,” she added

Villeneuve, who has served on council for more than two decades, said she intends to decide in June if she’ll run at all.

“I’m going to see how a certain couple things work out, personally,” Villeneuve said Friday.

Councillor Barbara Steele says she is not interested in running for mayor but that she is “definitely running for council” this fall.

Meantime, two new slates — Surrey Community Alliance (SCA) and People First Surrey — have materialized in Surrey that intend to challenge the reigning Surrey First party in the Oct. 20 civic election.

See more: New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

See more: People First Surrey party reveals intention to run in upcoming civic election

“People feel there is definitely a need for change,” according to Doug Elford, president of SCA, which replaces the former Surrey Civic Electors and Surrey Matters slates.

“They feel that eight years as a one-party system is not working to the satisfaction of neighbourhoods,” Elford added. “They want community minded people on council that are going to listen to the people of Surrey and not large business. Whether that’s the perception, that’s what people are saying — Surrey deserves better.”

The face of the People First Surrey party, Rajesh Jayaprakash, told the Now-Leader the party was born roughly a year and a half ago when some residents were “trying to understand the LRT.”

People First Surrey describes itself as a “non-traditional” election platform and takes “inspiration from (the reigning) Aam Aadmi Party of Delhi, India but their website states “we are in no way in touch with them or associated to them.”

See more: Hawthorne Park crusader to run for Surrey council

A woman who fought tooth and nail to stop the City of Surrey from cutting down trees in Hawthorne Park also intends to run as a council candidate in the fall election.

Roslyn Cassells, who is a former Green Party park commissioner in Vancouver, took the City of Surrey to BC Supreme Court in January, citing SARA (Species at Risk Act) violations against endangered species in Hawthorne Park. She was unsuccessful in her bid when Justice T. Mark McEwan dismissed her petition to stop construction work.

Now, she said she hopes to effect change by shooting for a seat at the city’s council table.

See more: VIDEO: Hawthorne Park fight not over after judge dismisses bid to halt plans

“I think the City of Surrey is at a tipping point,” Cassells told the Now-LeaderFriday morning. “I think the citizens are ready for a change.”

She pointed to the “uprising over Hawthorne Park’s destruction,” and “a number of other actions by local residents to stop destructive projects in their communities” and accused the current council of “basically ignoring the will of the people.”

Cassells said she hasn’t decided if she’ll run as an independent or with a slate.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20, 2018.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Go-kart stolen from boy, grandfather in Abbotsford
Next story
Surrey school district looking at $8.5M bill for portables this year

Just Posted

Police investigate sex-assault allegations at two Surrey day spas

Victims claim an employee assaulted them during massages

Judge strikes down proposed class action lawsuit aimed at BC Liberal Party

It claimed former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan advertising

Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

Dave Woods joins four other Surrey First councillors in considering a mayoral run

Hawthorne Park crusader to run for Surrey council

Former Vancouver park commissioner Roslyn Cassells intends to run in Oct. 20 Surrey civic election

VIDEO: North Delta singer seeking votes to make debut at Merritt music festival

Aspiring country musician Chris Brien is competing for a slot at this year’s Rockin’ River Musicfest

VIDEO: Swimming beaver caught on camera at KPU Surrey

Footage shows the critter hanging out in a pool of water and cleaning itself at the water’s edge

Go-kart stolen from boy, grandfather in Abbotsford

Thieves target birthday restoration project of 10-year-old and grandpa

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages are dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Dam owners urged to take care ahead of melt, spring weather

Ministry recommends regular monitoring, clearing spillways of blockages, reviewing emergency plans

Former student allegedly calls in threat to Fraser Valley university campus

ERT unit descends on university Wednesday; suspect never showed up at school, arrested at home

Most Read