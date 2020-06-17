White Rock RCMP has released its strategic plan for 2020-2023 this week. (File photo)

Five priorities listed in White Rock RCMP’s new strategic plan

Detachment released 2020-2023 document to White Rock council

White Rock RCMP presented its strategic plan for the next three years to city council Monday night, detailing its “long term strategy to ensure that the policing service in White Rock is world class.”

The four-page plan identifies five ‘priority areas’ the detachment aims to focus on between 2020-2023: vulnerable persons, procedural justice/confidence in police, road safety, reconciliation and best-practice leadership.

With regard to vulnerable people, the report states that “continuous professional development and constant adaptation of procedures are required,” while adding that police “maintain awareness” of the experiences of marginalized and victimized people.

As well, the report says White Rock RCMP will aim to increase accessibility and transparency of its processes, especially with regard to offences that are “typically under-reported.”

The development of a police mental-health liaison – done with current resources – is also listed as an initiative for the future.

• READ ALSO: Top cop ‘sets the record straight’ on who calls shots in White Rock

• READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP targeting noisy vehicles

As for the second priority area – confidence in police – the strategic plan lists its objective to “increase communication with the public on issues that matter” by developing a communications and media strategy.

Complainant satisfaction also falls under the ‘confidence’ umbrella, with better monitoring and follow-up with complainants listed as an initiative. Continuing to host community events – such as open houses, Savvy Seniors and Coffee with Cops events – is also a priority, according to the document.

The plan also lists the exploration of “equipment available… that promote confidence in police” – such as in-car and body cameras – as projects to be investigated moving forward.

Confidence in law enforcement is a hot-button topic of late, especially in the United States, where rallies and protests have been held in numerous cities protesting police brutality, especially against minorities.

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls told Peace Arch News Tuesday that much of what is in the strategic plan had been discussed prior to the unrest south of the border – a public meeting with White Rock council on March 12 touched on many of the objectives, he said – though some additions were made more recently in light of current events.

“The addition (to the plan) has been the recommendation for body cameras, as the RCMP nationally has indicated that they will find a suitable supplier for this,” he said.

When it comes to road safety – which “has an impact on everyone” the report notes – objectives include strengthening intelligence-led traffic enforcement and boosting road-safety education though a video series specific to White Rock, highlighting common issues and explaining misunderstood traffic laws.

Reconciliation is also detailed in the report, with the RCMP noting that White Rock is situated on the traditional unceded territory of the Semiahmoo First Nation and Coast Salish people. The plan states that “it is paramount” that employees of the detachment are well-versed on local Indigenous culture and history.

Listed objectives also include continuous relationship building with Indigenous groups, as well as development of a system to have certain detachment policies reviewed “with an Indigenous (and other) cultural lens.”

Pauls said the plan’s focus on matters that go far beyond “the core functions of police,” – such as crime and arrest numbers – was intentional.

“Although responding to and investigating crime is an important core task in policing, how you engage with victims, marginalized populations, ethnic groups, vulnerable groups and complainants far outweighs how we change crime statistics,” he told PAN.

“White Rock has a compassionate group of officers, and to maintain that and attract the same calibre of officer to the detachment, we need to lead by proactively demonstrating accountability, responsiveness and awareness of the lived experiences of others.

“In my view, the indicator of a world-class police service relies heavily on how it treats the most vulnerable people in the community, (and) of course we will still continue to address crime and public-safety issues.”

The final priority area noted in the report, leadership, is “paramount to an effective, competent and compassionate police service,” the report states.

The plan is to “strengthen detachment police and procedures… through the lens of employee wellness,”; strengthen internal communications and enhance employee-informed leadership through internal, anonymous surveys used to assess detachment operations.

“It is very rewarding for all of us at the detachment to work in a community that is supportive of their police officers, detachment staff, and volunteers. More importantly, we want you to feel valued when you call upon us to provide a policing service,” Pauls said in the release.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delta police appeal for witnesses, dash cam video from fatal collision
Next story
B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Just Posted

Police investigate in South Surrey after seriously injured woman dropped off at hospital

Cause of injuries unknown at this point: RCMP

Surrey hires five bylaw enforcement officers

Four have been appointed as Community Patrol Officers effective from May 1, 2020 until September 15, 2020

Call strengthened for City of Surrey to nix ‘Parking to Patio’ fees

Surrey Economic Recovery Coalition asks city to give businesses a chance

Crash kills motorcyclist in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill neighbourhood

It happened late Tuesday afternoon in intersection of 121st Street and 72nd Avenue

Clayton Community Centre won’t open on schedule

City of Surrey says projected budget shortfall of between $37 to $42 million will prevent it from opening a number of facilities

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

VIDEO: Family describes escape from fatal Langley house fire

Blaze that destroyed house where three died did substantial damage to their home as well

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Most Read