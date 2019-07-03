IHIT Supt. Donna Richardson announces charges in connection with Bhavkiran Dhesi’s August 2017 death. (File photo)

Five charged in Surrey teen’s death appear in court

Proccedings set to continue Aug. 7, with bail hearing for Harjot Singh Deo on July 17

The two men most recently charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi made their first appearances in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday.

Gurvinder Deo, 25, appeared in person, nodding acknowledgement of court-ordered conditions that he have no contact with the victim’s parents or sister, and of his next court date, set for Aug. 7.

Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, appeared by video. Also set to return to court Aug. 7, Khun Khun said, “I understand, Your Honour,” when advised of the same no-contact conditions.

Arrested June 21, both men are charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with Dhesi’s death.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two men charged in connection with murder of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

The body of the 19-year-old college student was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey early Aug. 2, 2017.

Deo and Khun Khun are among five people charged in the case.

Police announced an initial charge of second-degree murder against Harjot Singh Deo – who is Gurvinder Deo’s younger brother – in early May, then, on June 21, announced a second charge of ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.’ The 21-year-old was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on May 10, and police have said he was in a romantic relationship with Dhesi.

Harjot Deo appeared in court by video Wednesday, and was also scheduled to return on Aug. 7. A bail hearing has been set for July 17 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, the court heard.

Harjot Deo’s mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, and older sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, are both charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ in connection with Dhesi’s death. Following proceedings in B.C. Supreme Court, Manjit Deo was granted bail on June 14; Inderdeep Deo was granted bail on June 28.

Both women are also under court-ordered conditions, including to not contact Dhesi’s parents or sister.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

READ MORE: VIDEO: Third person charged in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Neither woman personally appeared in court Wednesday. The next court date for both was also set for Aug. 7.

A bail hearing for Gurvinder Deo has not yet been set; Khun Khun’s bail hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was adjourned. A new court date for the proceeding has not been set.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Hundreds of classic cars to cruise to Cloverdale for ‘Hot Rod Saturday’

Event co-hosted by BC Hot Rod Association, BC Vintage Truck Museum

Folded, draped, wrapped: ‘Blankets’ art adds symbolic warmth to Surrey’s new energy centre

Colours of Erica Stocking’s artwork correspond to facility’s heat production and distribution systems

5G cellular network worries prompt forum in South Surrey

Group to host event featuring one of ‘world’s leading expert on the impacts of wireless radiation’

First-ever first responders day honours Cloverdale firefighters

Surrey’s Heritage Rail hosts Canada Day celebration

Sexual harassment lawsuit settled against ex-Mountie Tim Shields

The former spokesman for the BC RCMP had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Metro Vancouver’s benchmark home price dips below $1M in June

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says region seeing an ‘expectation gap’ vs. buyers and sellers

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

Most Read