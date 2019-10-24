Five bears destroyed in Penticton

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Five black bears near Wiltse Elementary School were destroyed by conservation officers on Thursday afternoon in Penticton.

Zoe Kirk, Wildsafe BC community coordinator, said conservative officers were forced to kill the bears after they were seen roaming the neighbourhood, and at least one of them may have charged a teenager.

“For our region, this is nearly unprecedented,” said Kirk “They couldn’t remember in 28 years if this has ever happened before that so many bears at once had to be destroyed.”

Prior to shooting the bears she said conservation officers called the RCMP and the school was locked down to ensure the public was safe.

READ MORE: Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

“When you are a CO you have a matrix you have to follow and of course community safety is number one,” said Kirk. “These bears were loitering, they were close by the school and they were all together, which is uncharacteristic for bears.”

She said it appeared the bears had gotten into people’s garbage in the area and were no longer afraid of humans.

“Apparently they were going from house to house to house,” said Kirk, adding the bears don’t appear to be a family unit.

An interview request to the Conservation Officer Service was not immediately returned.

It’s the second time a group of bears has been shot in the Okanagan in the past week-and-a-half.

On Oct. 14, 15 and 16 conservation officers were forced to kill six food-condition bears near Okanagan Lake Resort.

READ MORE: West Kelowna resort denies being fined after six bears destroyed

In that case a West Kelowna business was criminally charged under the Wildlife Act and a dangerous wildlife protection order was issued. The Conservation Officer Service refused to name the business.

In an ironic twist, just as conservation officers were destroying the five bears in Penticton, down the road in Naramata the community was being recognized by the province as a “bear smart” community.

Over the past five years, Naramata has dramatically reduced the number of human-wildlife conflicts thanks to bear-resistant garbage carts, bylaws restricting when residents can put out their garbage out and a grass-roots education program.

“It’s a very rude awakening and a reminder that here we are in one community celebrating the fact that the community has pulled together, manages their attracts and learns to live with bears and then just down the road it can be a different story.”

READ MORE: Naramata recognized as a ‘bear smart’ community for the second time

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Molly Maid vehicle broken into in Surrey, client house keys stolen
Next story
Elizabeth May says federal Liberals should stop ‘pandering’ to climate change deniers

Just Posted

Molly Maid vehicle broken into in Surrey, client house keys stolen

Company says they ‘swiftly’ dealt with incident, no clients were victimized

Surrey RCMP say man charged with 11 break-ins, looking for female ‘associate’

Police are looking for Tessa-Lee Wahpooseywan

Delta police fine, impound motorcycle doing over twice the speed limit on Highway 99

Driver claimed he was “unaware of his speed,” according to DPD tweet

Surrey man who is deaf claims law firm discriminated against him

Darrell Siebring had lodged a similar complaint against his strata in March 2018, but lost

How Surrey’s five ridings were won

The total number of electors was 394,193, with a voting turnout on election day of 241,855

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

RCMP call for patience after drivers irked with crash scene delays in Pitt Meadows

Eastbound Lougheed tied up Wednesday for investigation

Kelowna realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered realtor with our firm.’

Elizabeth May says federal Liberals should stop ‘pandering’ to climate change deniers

Federal Green party calls on Justin Trudeau to step up fight against climate change

Delta police fine, impound motorcycle doing over twice the speed limit on Highway 99

Driver claimed he was “unaware of his speed,” according to DPD tweet

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Virtual kidnapping attempt sparks renewed warning from Vancouver police

Man, 27, was most recent target but contacted police before sending money

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

Most Read