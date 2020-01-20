Five accused in torched-SUV killing of Surrey teen ordered back to court Feb. 10

Proceedings against the five people charged in the August 2017 death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi continued Monday in Surrey Provincial Court. (File photo)

The five people accused in the death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi made brief appearances in Surrey Provincial Court Monday morning.

Harjot Singh Deo, Gurvinder Singh Deo, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, Manjit Kaur Deo and Talwinder Singh Khun Khun were represented by agents for lawyers Vincent Michaels, Marvin Stern, Gloria Ing and J. Narwal, respectively (Ing is representing both Inderdeep and Manjit Deo).

The matter was adjourned until Feb. 10, after Crown cited ongoing efforts to provide defence counsels with disclosure.

Harjot Deo is charged with second-degree murder and ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with Dhesi’s death. He was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on May 10, 2019 and police have said he was in a romantic relationship with Dhesi.

Nineteen-year-old Dhesi’s body was found around 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, 2017, after emergency crews responded to a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

In the months following Harjot Deo’s arrest, four others were charged in connection with Dhesi’s killing: his mother, brother, sister and cousin. His mother, Manjit, and older sister, Inderdeep, are both charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’

Both Gurvinder Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun are charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with Dhesi’s death.

All five accused were released on bail following hearings last summer in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.



