Fitness program launched in White Rock for stroke patients

The exercise program will be available for 12 weeks in the city

White Rock’s Centre for Active Living is welcoming a new program for people who have experienced a stroke and are looking for a fitness program suitable for them. (File photo)

After experiencing a stroke, some people have difficulty walking or even standing, which is why a White Rock centre is introducing an exercise program designed specifically for stroke patients facing complications.

Called FAME, the Fitness and Mobility Exercise program is a group initiative for people who have suffered a stroke.

For its 12-week duration, FAME will be running in the city’s Centre for Active Living. Financed by Peace Arch Hospital’s Move for Life project, the exercise program is starting its first class on Thursday, Oct. 6 and will run until Nov.17.

The program, first developed in Vancouver by Dr. Janie Eng, has already “shown outstanding evidence of improved mobility, cardiovascular fitness, and arm and hand function,” according to a release.

The exercise classes are instructed by a fitness professional, with the program ensuring all participants are monitored during the exercises.

“FAME will fulfill the urgent need for a safe and effective exercise program to enhance mobility and fitness of people living with stroke who are generally older, less fit, have mobility problems and are prone to falls,” Stephanie Beck, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s executive director, notes in a release.

“It may also help to reduce the risk of secondary complications such as falls, fractures, heart disease and dementia, which are common after a stroke.”

Those interested in joining the program can register through the City of White Rock’s recreation team by calling 604-541-2199.

