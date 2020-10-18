First responders saved five people from a drug overdose Saturday. (File photo)

First responders save five people from drug overdose at Surrey home

Police caution against use of non-prescription drugs, but offer safety tips for people that do

Surrey RCMP say quick action from Surrey Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Mounties saved the lives of five people that were suffering from a drug overdose early Saturday morning.

In a news release, police say on Oct. 17 at approximately 1:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a gas leak inside a residence. Inside the home, police found five people that were unresponsive.

“During the course of the investigation it was determined that there was no gas leak but all of the parties had consumed drugs and one by one they all overdoses,” the release states.

“At the time of attendance, no drugs were located so it is not known what was consumed but as British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics had to use upwards of 4 doses of Narcan on each party, it is believed to be a highly concentrated batch.”

Narcan is the brand name for Naloxone, which can be used to block of the effects of an opioid overdose.

While police advise the public not to use any sort of non-prescription drugs, they did offer a series of safety tips for people who do.

If consuming substances, police suggest to not do so alone, be careful of how much they use, always ensure that Narcan is available and if someone is overdosing, to call 911 immediately for medical assistance

