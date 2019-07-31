Two-vehicle crash sends vehicles off Highway 10 at 153A Street Wednesday afternoon (July 31). (Photo: Amy Reid)

Two-vehicle collision sends car off Highway 10 in Surrey

Police say person has gone to hospital ‘just as a precaution’

First responders were on scene of a crash at Highway 10 and 153A Street Wednesday afternoon (July 31).

The collision appeared to involve a work truck and a sedan. The truck was just off the highway, while the sedan was in the parking lot of King of Floors.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said there were “no serious injuries involved.”

“One party has gone to hospital, just as a precuation,” he said.”But it’s not believed there is any serious injuries involved.”

Wright said there is a tow truck on the way to take away one vehicle, adding the eastbound curb lane will remain closed until the tow truck arrives.

