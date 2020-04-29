RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson.

First-responders motorcade in Surrey to remember Nova Scotia shooting victims

Multi-agency motorcade to roll from Guildford to Green Timbers on Thursday, April 30

In Surrey on Thursday morning (April 30), a B.C. law enforcement memorial motorcade will remember the victims of the mass shooting in Nova Scotia, starting at 10:15 a.m.

A committee has organized a first-responders motorcade to honour fallen RCMP officer Const. Heidi Stevenson and others killed on the weekend of April 18-19.

“This will result in road closures for a short time,” says a media advisory from BC RCMP.

“The multi-agency first responders’ motorcade will depart the Guildford Town Centre parking lot from 105 Avenue, travelling south on 150 Street, west on 100 Avenue, south on 140 Street and east on Green Timbers Way arriving at the BC RCMP Headquarters at approximately 10:30 a.m.,” the advisory says.

“Without stopping, the motorcade will drive past the BC RCMP memorial wall in recognition of fallen police officers, travel west on Green Timbers Way, north on 140 Street and east on 100 Avenue where the motorcade will officially conclude. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

RELATED STORIES:

RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree.

White Rock, Surrey RCMP join nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims.

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
Next story
BREAKING: New COVID-19 cases at Langley seniors facility and Surrey long term care facility

Just Posted

First-responders motorcade in Surrey to remember Nova Scotia shooting victims

Multi-agency motorcade to roll from Guildford to Green Timbers on Thursday, April 30

Delta woman wins $500,000 in Daily Grand lotto

Jolene Keith won the secondary prize in the Monday, April 20 draw after purchasing a ticket online

BREAKING: New COVID-19 cases at Langley seniors facility and Surrey long term care facility

Fraser Health says a staffer at Langley Lodge tested positive

Friday-night ‘Online Kitchen Party’ to feature Surrey’s Pat Chessell

May 1 performance on Surrey Civic Theatres’ Facebook page

VIDEO: South Surrey duckling rescue was ‘meant to be’

Shaunna Kelsey recruited her husband’s help after a trio of ducklings disappeared down a storm drain

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan next week, John Horgan says

State of emergency extended another for two weeks

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Transit police look for suspect after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain

Woman’s head was also violently slammed into SkyTrain seats

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Workers at two more Lower Mainland poultry facilities test positive for COVID-19

Yarrow’s Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry and Port Coquitlam’s Sofina Foods have new cases

Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

Most Read