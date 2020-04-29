First-responders motorcade in Surrey to remember Nova Scotia shooting victims

Multi-agency motorcade to roll from Guildford to Green Timbers on Thursday, April 30

In Surrey on Thursday morning (April 30), a B.C. law enforcement memorial motorcade will remember the victims of the mass shooting in Nova Scotia, starting at 10:15 a.m.

A committee has organized a first-responders motorcade to honour fallen RCMP officer Const. Heidi Stevenson and others killed on the weekend of April 18-19.

“This will result in road closures for a short time,” says a media advisory from BC RCMP.

“The multi-agency first responders’ motorcade will depart the Guildford Town Centre parking lot from 105 Avenue, travelling south on 150 Street, west on 100 Avenue, south on 140 Street and east on Green Timbers Way arriving at the BC RCMP Headquarters at approximately 10:30 a.m.,” the advisory says.

“Without stopping, the motorcade will drive past the BC RCMP memorial wall in recognition of fallen police officers, travel west on Green Timbers Way, north on 140 Street and east on 100 Avenue where the motorcade will officially conclude. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

