Squiala Chief David Jimmie stands in one of two freshly painted rainbow crosswalks at Eagle Landing shopping centre in Chilliwack on Tuesday morning. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

First rainbow crosswalks in Chilliwack add colour to First Nations commercial land

Squiala First Nation demonstrates inclusivity by painting two rainbow crosswalks in shopping plaza

An Indigenous owned shopping centre in Chilliwack is sporting rainbow crosswalks to show it is an inclusive community.

Two crosswalks were painted Monday evening in the Eagle Landing Development. Additionally, two more rainbow crosswalks are planned at Vedder Crossing Plaza.

“We’ve been quietly working on it for just over a year,” said Squiala Chief Dave Jimmie, president of the Ts’elxweyeqw Tribe.

He said they were first approached by Skowkale community member Shayla Hall to consider the idea of a rainbow crosswalk.

“And so we first brought it to our Chief and Council meeting for approval. Then we brought it to our Eagle Landing Partners for support and all are on board.

“I then brought it to our Ts’elxweyeqw Tribe table about a month ago and informed the chiefs that we would be installing them. Tzeachten then expressed interest to do the same.”

Since they were installed on Squiala First Nation land — and the planned Vedder Crossing Plaza ones on Tzeachten First Nation land — they did not require any permits or approval from Chilliwack.

At the same time, a downtown business owner recently started a community-based drive to have a rainbow crosswalk painted on Wellington Avenue at Mill Street. After collecting 750 signatures and more than 100 letters of support from citizens and businesses, 15 supporters walked to city hall on Friday and hand delivered the rainbow binder to Mayor Ken Popove.

READ MORE: Rainbow crosswalk supporters hand deliver 750-name petition to Chilliwack mayor

But the local First Nations initiative is unrelated.

“The city does not have jurisdiction over our lands so we are free to paint them to demonstrate our support for being an inclusive community. I have also recently lost a friend from the LGBTQ community so this is truly near and dear to my heart,” said Jimmie.

RELATED: Rainbow-themed photo shoot builds support for inclusive crosswalk

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Squiala Chief David Jimmie walks with Amber Price through one of two freshly painted rainbow crosswalks at Eagle Landing shopping centre in Chilliwack on Tuesday morning. Price is a downtown Chilliwack business owner who recently hand delivered a petition to city hall with 14 other supporters who want a rainbow crosswalk installed on Wellington Avenue. She was at Eagle Landing that day to personally thank Chief Jimmie. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Two rainbow crosswalks have been painted at Eagle Landing on Squiala First Nation land in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Previous story
Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan
Next story
Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

Just Posted

Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

Bob Cheema claims Brian Young damaged his reputation with series of tweets alleging backroom dealings

Museum of Surrey, Surrey Fire Service announce sensory-friendly initiatives

Museum to hold sensory-friendly hours, firefighters to be equipped with sensory kits

Surrey councillor slams mayor’s policing plan for reducing mental health officers

Locke says it’s ‘unconscionable” that proposed ‘Mental Health Team’ in new force calls for just 11 officers

‘Suspicious’ meat left in North Delta park prompts police warning

Meat has been dumped near the 63rd Avenue trail entrance four times in the last 30 days

‘We’re putting the past behind us,’ says Surrey Eagles coach

BC Hockey League team has just three returnees as training camp looms

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

First rainbow crosswalks in Chilliwack add colour to First Nations commercial land

Squiala First Nation demonstrates inclusivity by painting two rainbow crosswalks in shopping plaza

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

BMX rider dies after jumping off Vancouver seawall in stunt gone wrong

It’s believed he was attempting a bike stunt when he jumped off the third level of the seawall

Popular Playland ride The Beast shut down after malfunctioning

The rid had some kind of mechanical issue, causing a loud noise and oil to leak onto guests

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

The 2019 PNE Fair: What’s new, what’s not and when to visit

Music, rides, food and more for two-plus weeks in East Van, starting Saturday

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Most Read