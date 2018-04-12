First-of-its-kind cat centre opens to Lower Mainland felines

An opening ceremony is underway for a new feline intake facility at Aldergrove’s animal shelter.

Dozens of cat lovers and dignitaries are gathering at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) shelter in Aldergrove this afternoon for the final unveiling of a long-awaited structure.

The 1,400-square-foot cat ISOasis (as it’s nicknamed – a play on the words isolation and oasis), as it’s been dubbed, has been almost four years in the making.

“The building of our new Cat Intake and Isolation Facility has been a long process,” said Jayne Nelson, executive diector of the LAPS Patti Dale Animal Shelter. “It is hard to put into words what this journey has been like. We have experienced so many highs and lows during the process. We made a lot of new friends and received a lot of amazing support from both our local and world-wide communities… But I honestly wondered at times whether it would ever be built.”

Nelson said that working togther has created a place of healing for the many cats and kittens who will go through the facility.

Each year, more than 1,400 animals are cared for at the shelter already.

“It is built and it is beautiful, useful and will help so many cats and kittens in the years to come,” Nelson said.

She thanked a long list of donors, including construction companies that did the work.

ENM Construction and the Lacey family agreed to do the work while forgoing any profit from the job to ensure it could be done under budget, Nelson said.

Despite many delays and hiccups in the process, the facility is now done and ready for occupancy. It’s ready for the deluge of felines expected just as the onslaught of kitten season begins, said Nelson.

Just two days before the LAPS Kitten Roundup event, Nelson is able to throw open the doors and offer stakeholders a look inside the centre, which is located just a few steps away from the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove.

• Stay tuned for more photos, video, and information about this one-of-a-kind facility.

