Spindle Whorl, a wooden sculpture located at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, was stolen sometime over the weekend according a press release issued by the Nanaimo RCMP. Photos submitted

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

A Coast Salish art piece in downtown Nanaimo has been plucked away by thieves.

Spindle Whorl, a wooden sculpture located at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, was stolen sometime over the weekend according a press release issued by the Nanaimo RCMP.

The piece is made from cedar and is about one metre tall, the press release notes.

The wooden sculpture was carved by local artist Joel Good and had been on display at its current location since for nearly five years after it was relocated from Maffeo Sutton Park. In 2015, the spindle portion of the sculpture went missing.

If anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-9878. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Vandals damage downtown public art piece

Previous story
Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court
Next story
Crash threatens Vancouver shipyard’s schedule for new coast guard ships

Just Posted

18 months conditional term for indecent caller

Incidents reported in Surrey, White Rock and Langley

Two boys, one man arrested after gunfire along Surrey highway

Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt in the incident, which is not believed to be connected to drug trade

A Surrey Mountie’s tale of reconciling her family’s history with the LGBTQ+ ‘purge’

PART TWO: Cpl. Sturko is spokeswoman of Surrey RCMP after her great uncle was ‘purged’ from the RCMP

White Rock Mexican restaurant told to remove flag from patio

‘I’ve never heard of anything like this in my life,’ Primo’s Mexican Grill general manager said

SIMPSON: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Fired B.C. farmland commission chair backs NDP rule changes

Richard Bullock agrees with Lana Popham, ALC records don’t

Kamloops chamber of commerce director let go after controversial Facebook posts

Facebook account had derogatory comments about Muslims, Justin Trudeau

Most Read