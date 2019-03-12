An artist’s rendering of the five-storey women and children’s transitional housing facility in Whalley. Surrey council will be voting on the development permit at the March 11 council meeting. (Image: City of Surrey)

FIRST LOOK: Surrey council OKs women’s transition housing proposal

Project would have 85 housing units as well as medical, dental offices on ground floor

Surrey council approved a development permit and a development variance permit Monday (March 11) for the five-storey transitional housing building near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The project, which was submitted by the Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver, would have 85 units, according to the March 11 council agenda.

On the second floor there would be 28 units, which wouldn’t include kitchens or bathrooms, “as residents must uiltize the common kitchen and shared bathrooms.” The 57 units on levels three to five would be complete dwelling units with kitchens and bathrooms for longer-term stays.

The ground floor, according to the agenda, would have space for medical and dental officers, as well as amenity space and programming space and offices for the non-profit.

It was in December of 2014 that council gave third reading to rezone three properties for a transitional housing facility. Since then, the Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver submitted a development permit application.

The society, according to the March 11 city council agenda, is a non-profit organization, currently operating in New Westminster, “focused on delivering support for low-income and marginalized women and children at risk.”

The agenda says the society requires financial support and partnerships, and the proposed transitional housing facility is supported by the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Friendship Centres Association, BC Housing and the City of Surrey.

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver, according to its website, has a goal “to support criminalized and marginalized women, girls and children in achieving their potentional.”

The society began in 1939, and its early work focused on “transforming conditions for women and girls in custody.”

It now serves more than 2,200 clients annually. Of the clients, 77 per cent have children, “and the majority of these are the sole caregiver. Virtually all live below the poverty line.”

Elizabeth Fry has programs for at-risk women and at-risk women with children and families.

For more info on the society, visit elizabethfry.com.

READ ALSO: Green Timbers transitional housing project OK’d, but without shelter beds, Dec. 6, 2018

READ ALSO: Surrey councillor expects 200 more units for homeless to be ‘all over city, Feb. 27, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test
Next story
Australian cardinal sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

Just Posted

‘Alabama Story’ about a controversial book plays Surrey in another Naked Stage show

‘Reader’s theatre’ production brings Kenneth Jones script to Newton Cultural Centre

FIRST LOOK: Surrey council OKs women’s transition housing proposal

Project would have 85 housing units as well as medical, dental offices on ground floor

Decisions could be close for White Rock’s lower Johnston Road

Wednesday council meeting may determine future of 1300-block

UBC retires jersey of former MLB pitcher Jeff Francis

The former North Delta Blue Jays and UBC Thunderbirds southpaw played 11 years in the majors league

Finalists for the 2019 Cloverdale business awards announced

Clovies awards night will be held April 25, 2019

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.12 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Most Read