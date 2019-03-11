Renderings show what a planned Walmart warehouse and distribution facility in South Surrey would look like. (Photos: surrey.ca/Jerry Coviensky Architect)

Campbell Heights

First look at proposed Walmart warehouse and distribution centre in South Surrey

Project would see a 296,000-square-foot, $175-million frozen grocery facility built at 19500 26th Ave.

An application before Surrey council provides a first glimpse at a proposal to build a Walmart warehouse and distribution facility in Campbell Heights.

Walmart Canada announced last July that it intended to invest $175 million into the project, which will operate as a frozen grocery facility.

The facility is proposed as a “state-of-the-art automated refrigeration warehouse which will distribute fresh produce to more than 60 markets throughout British Columbia,” a city report notes.

Surrey council will consider the project Monday night (March 11).

If approved it would see a 296,922-square-foot building constructed at 19500 26th Ave, next to the Township of Langley border.

It’s estimated that it will employ 120 “high skilled workers” for the “ongoing operation and maintenance of the automated systems within the facility.”

Over the long term, Walmart Canada expects it to create 200 jobs.

“This is the first site of its kind that Walmart Canada is building, as the company works to achieve zero waste across its operations by 2025,” said Diane Medeiros, manager of Walmart Canada corporate communications, last summer.

READ MORE: Walmart investing $175 million in Surrey frozen grocery facility

The Campbell Heights Business Park facility will feature energy efficient LED lighting and “intelligent” controls that reduce lighting energy consumption by 70 per cent, as well as lithium battery cells to reduce power consumption at the site.

To proceed, the project requires a development permit, as well as a development variance permit to allow for an increase in building height, a reduction in required parking spaces and a bump to the permitted number of truck and trailer parking spots in the loading/unloading area.

The applicant says approximately 20 electric semi-truck would be operated from the facility, beginning in 2022.

A city report notes the 27-acre property is currently vacant industrial land.

“The subject property is one of four lots to be developed within the Campbell Heights East Business Park” under another development application, the report states.

Phase one of the park was approved by Council on Feb. 11 and consists of two development lots; including the subject property, together with environmentally sensitive lands which are being conveyed to the city for conservation purposes.

-With files from Tom Zytaruk


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
