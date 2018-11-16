Cloverdale Athletic Park’s proposed field house. This render was provided in a city report, which will go before council for approval on Nov. 19. (City of Surrey)

First look at Cloverdale Athletic Park’s future field house

Field house part of $5.8-million revitalization project

Cloverdale Athletic Park is one step closer to getting its new field house.

A project proposal is expected to go before city council on Monday, Nov. 19, and councillors will review the application to decide if a development permit will be issued.

The field house comes as part of a $5.8-million project that has been in the works for more than a year. The project, jointly funded between the federal government, the City of Surrey and Surrey United Soccer, also included the installation of new artificial turf playing fields and a renovation to the water park.

Work on the new field house was originally expected to begin in spring of this year, but it was delayed during the design process.

The two-storey building will look like a red barn, according to the city report. It was designed “to have an agricultural look” and will be clad in red corrugated steel.

The main floor will include change rooms, washrooms and a community room. The second floor will be a dedicated space for Surrey United Soccer, and will also have limited-access meeting spaces.

The field house will replace an existing building that houses Surrey’s Cemetery Services. City staff will be relocated to the nearby Surrey Centre Cemetery.

A parking lot with 23 spaces is proposed to be built alongside the building, which will add to the park’s existing parking lots to provide a total 460 stalls on site. A small “event plaza” is also proposed for south of the field house, which could allow for a staging area for sports teams, event tents and food trucks.

Of 19 protected trees on site, 18 will be retained. One apple tree will be removed, and 17 replacement trees planted.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Cloverdale Athletic Park’s proposed field house. This render was provided in a city report, which will go before council for approval on Nov. 19. (City of Surrey)

Previous story
UPDATE: Mising Lower Mainland couple found safe
Next story
Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

Just Posted

After nearly 100 years in the field, Cloverdale farm recognized for agricultural leadership

Surrey Board of Trade awards Heppell’s Potato Corp with leadership award

First look at Cloverdale Athletic Park’s future field house

Field house part of $5.8-million revitalization project

‘Sophisticated’ mail theft, fraud operation uncovered in Cloverdale, say RCMP

Three have been arrested, charges have yet to be laid

Surrey White Rock Ringette Association ‘excited’ about world championships coming to Lower Mainland

Ringette Canada says the sport has reached record registration numbers

Surrey Board of Trade ‘disappointed’ with switch to SkyTrain, says delay imminent

SBOT has long supported the former council’s light rail transit vision

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Liberals to act quickly if Saturday midnight deal deadline breached: source

Oh Friday, Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it would not bring the latest offers to a vote of its members

Police probing a number of allegations of sex assault of Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Missing-persons list tops 600 in fire-stricken California

Disaster escalates as officials raised the death toll to 63

VIDEO: The definition of a kilogram has officially changed

50-plus countries voted to a ground-breaking overhaul to the international system of measurements

Deer carcasses don’t belong in green bins, says B.C. city

City of Nanaimo issues reminder to residents, saying fur isn’t compostable

Most Read