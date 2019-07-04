FIRST LOOK: 100-unit affordable rental building proposed in Surrey

Artist renderings show what a proposed 100-unit affordable rental building would look like, along King George Boulevard in Newton. (Photos: surrey.ca)

Options Community Services is planning to build a nearly 95,000-square-foot rental building in Newton that would have 100 units, the lion’s share of which would be well below market rental rates.

A public hearing for the proposal is set for Monday, July 8 at Surrey City Hall.

“Options has extensive experience in providing housing and support services across much of the housing continuum and all units are intended to be targeted to vulnerable populations,” city staff note in the application to be considered by city council.

“The housing is intended to serve across the continuum with a focus on medium to long term affordable rental housing,” it adds.

If approved, the building will be located at the corner of 81st Avenue and King George Boulevard.

The plan includes 30 market rentals, and the other 70 would be “non-market.” Of those, 30 would have “shelter” rates, 13 units would have rents “under 50 per cent of the median market rent,” six units would have rents below 60 pr cent of the median rent, two units would be 70 per cent below median rent and 19 would be BC Housing units.

The unit mix consists of four three-bedroom units, 46 studio units, 42 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units.

“The larger units are intended to accommodate families and women and children,” the report notes.

“Residents may also engage in one or more of the community services that will be operating within the building,” the application states, noting the wide range of services will include mental health outreach; supports for those with developmental disability; housing support; domestic violence intervention; early years programs; and more.

The community services would be located at ground level, with office space on the second floor and the majority of residential units on floors three through six.

The development is to be partially funded by both Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and BC Housing, with CMHC providing grant funds and long-term mortgage financing and BC Housing providing a “large capital grant.”

The proposal, at 8135, 8123 and 8109 King George Boulevard, requires city council’s blessing to rezone the properties from RA and RF to CD, and an Official Community Plan amendment is required to allow for a high floor area ratio.

It’s expected the project would be ready for occupancy by the end of 2022.

According to the development application, city hall has received some concerns about the proposal, including additional crime the proposal could attract, traffic, retention of trees along the north property line, and concerns over the level of development already occurring in the area.

City staff note in a report to council that the proposal supports the existing B-line transit service on King George Boulevard for future rapid transit. Staff also note that the plan supports Surrey’s Affordable Housing Strategy for purpose-built rental housing being constructed close to Frequent Transit Networks.

It’s projected the building would result in 10 students, five at Newton Elementary and five at Princess Margaret Secondary.

A previous proposal for the site received third reading from city council on Sept. 29, 2008. That project would’ve been mixed-use, made up of commercial and apartments.

City staff note the earlier application has been “inactive” for some time and never proceeded beyond third reading. The site was subsequently sold to Options, who is now proposing the rental building.

Options is a Surrey-based non-profit organization that has been providing a range of social services and housing for almost 50 years. Specifically, Options serves women and children fleeing domestic violence, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, young adults and newcomers.

The City of Surrey went several decades with no purpose-built rental housing being constructed.

In recent years, a handful of developments have been approved and opened that have rental components, including an affordable rental building built by Semiahmoo House that opened in South Surrey in 2016, the 97-unit “Bristol” building in Cloverdale what opened in 2017 and last November, the 146-unit “Fusion” building opened in City Centre.

And at least one Surrey development currently under construction (at 5750 Panorama Drive) includes a rental component.



