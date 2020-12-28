Andy Yoon of Abbotsford receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 24. (Photo courtesy of Fraser Health)

First long-term care resident in Fraser Health receives COVID-19 vaccine

Andy Yoon of Abbotsford received the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 24

An Abbotsford senior is the first long-term care resident in Fraser Health to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Andy Yoon, 77, received the vaccination on Dec. 24.

“I’m very happy to get the vaccine myself,” he said.

The first doses were given to health-care workers who work in long-term care homes and to front-line health-care workers.

The first health worker in Fraser Health to receive the vaccine – on Dec. 15 – was Abbotsford health-care assistant Linda Latour.

Abbotsford health-care worker first in Fraser Health to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Next in line are those living in long-term care homes and facilities and other elderly people within B.C. communities and First Nation reserves.

As vaccines become more available, they will be provided to other priority groups throughout the province.

Canada has also reached an agreement with Moderna to provide its vaccine, with Health Canada giving its approval on Dec. 23.

Between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the country is expected to get 1.2 million doses – enough to vaccinate 600,000 people – by the end of January.

Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine


Most Read