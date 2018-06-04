Darcy Green is running as an independent in the 2018 Delta municipal election. (Contributed photo)

First independent announces run for Delta council

Seaquam alumnus Darcy Green is running in the 2018 election

Darcy Green announced he will be running as an independent in the upcoming municipal election.

“I care deeply about the local community, the natural beauty we have in Delta, and the thriving businesses that call Delta home,” Green said in a press release. “There is an opportunity to bring fresh, young, and independent voices to Delta city council and I look forward to carrying that responsibility.”

A resident of Delta for the last 16 years, the Seaquam Secondary graduate has spent his professional life working in non-profit and small business sectors, including founding the Delta-based non-profit organization Drizzle Environmental Society. Currently, he works for a charity and social enterprise in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

On Green’s campaign website, he outlines his four main goals for Delta’s future: that everyone’s voice will be heard, industry and innovation will thrive, sustainability will be top of mind and that housing will be affordable for everyone.


