First degree murder charge laid in South Surrey shooting death

IHIT and Surrey RCMP on the scene of a fatal shooting in South Surrey last September. George Bragg, 74, was arrested Monday (June 1) and charged with first degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Wayne Duncan. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Charges have been laid in the shooting death of a 46-year-old man, who was killed at home in South Surrey last September.

Charges laid – 74yo George Bragg was arrested today and charged with 1st degree murder for the Sept 6, 2019 shooting death of 46yo Wayne Duncan at a home in the 1600-block of 160 Street, #SurreyBC — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 1, 2020

According to a news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), George Bragg, 74, was arrested today and charged with first degree murder in the death of Wayne Richard Duncan.

Police say Duncan was found with gunshot wounds inside a home on the 1600-block of 160 Street on Sept. 6, 2019. He later died in hospital.

Investigators learned the two men were known to each other and the altercation was a result of a personal dispute.

Police indicated that no further details are being released, as the matter is before the courts.

