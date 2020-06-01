IHIT and Surrey RCMP on the scene of a fatal shooting in South Surrey last September. George Bragg, 74, was arrested Monday (June 1) and charged with first degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Wayne Duncan. (Tracy Holmes photo)

First degree murder charge laid in South Surrey shooting death

Wayne Duncan, 46, was killed on Sept. 6, 2019

Charges have been laid in the shooting death of a 46-year-old man, who was killed at home in South Surrey last September.

According to a news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), George Bragg, 74, was arrested today and charged with first degree murder in the death of Wayne Richard Duncan.

Police say Duncan was found with gunshot wounds inside a home on the 1600-block of 160 Street on Sept. 6, 2019. He later died in hospital.

Investigators learned the two men were known to each other and the altercation was a result of a personal dispute.

READ ALSO: 46-year-old dead, two in custody following shooting in South Surrey

Police indicated that no further details are being released, as the matter is before the courts.

murderRCMPShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Ideal conditions’ mean the end of aerial spraying to rid Surrey area of gypsy moth – for now
Next story
B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

Just Posted

Low-cost bicycle repair shop opens in Cloverdale

Cloverdale Community Cycles starts up in church parking lot

All Safe Surrey Coalition council members must ‘step up’ over tweets, rivals say

Slate’s posts on social media in ‘bad taste,’ councillor says

Surrey sports groups grapple with refunds, registration, restrictions and more

‘Our biggest problem is going to be retraining the public because they can’t be there’

Cloverdale businessman funds wells in Cambodia

Revive Washing in Clayton Heights donates three per cent of profits to charity

‘Ideal conditions’ mean the end of aerial spraying to rid Surrey area of gypsy moth – for now

Trapping this summer will determine if more spraying in Fraser Heights will be needed in 2021

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Two more COVID-19 cases reported by Langley long term care facility

One resident, one staffer have tested positive for the coronavirus

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Suspect sought in alleged assault, hate crime on Metro Vancouver bus: transit police

The woman then allegedly punched the teenager in the head multiple times

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Abbotsford International Airshow opening 50-year-old time capsule

Bronze time capsule was put together to commemorate AIA as Canada’s National Airshow

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

Most Read