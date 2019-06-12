White Rock’s iconic pier was destroyed after a significant windstorm Dec. 20, 2018. The damage stranded one man at the far end of the pier, who had to be rescued by helicopter. (File photo)

First 100 planks sold in White Rock Pier fundraiser

Friends of the Pier committee launched initiative earlier this spring

The first 100 planks for the still-under-construction White Rock Pier have been sold as part of a volunteer fundraising initiative.

The Friends of the Pier fundraising committee announced Wednesday that the first planks – priced at $1,000 apiece – had been sold, as part of the group’s goal to raise $2 million for pier repairs.

The fundraising campaign was launched officially in early May, with organizers announcing that 1,300 planks would be available to purchase. Each plank will carry the name of the donor.

“We’ve hit our first milestone with 100 planks sold, and we’ve only just started our marketing campaign,” said Bob Bezubiak, chair of the Friends of the Pier committee.

“We’re ramping up our sales efforts now and we’re reaching out to businesses, realtors, service clubs, neighbourhoods and even schools and their PACs. Anyone can buy a plank and put their name on it as a way of showing their support and community spirit.”

The pier was damaged in a Dec. 20 windstorm, and has been closed ever since. Repair work is currently underway and is scheduled to re-open at the end of August.

Repairing the pier is estimated to cost about $16.2 million. Last month, the province committed $1-million to the project. Funding is also expected to come from the city, insurance claims and other funding sources, White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said at the news conference to announce the provincial money.


Most Read