Fireworks complaints, one DUI among reported Halloween incidents: RCMP

No major incidents in White Rock or Surrey, police say

Complaints about fireworks, along with one DUI, were the only incidents of note in White Rock over the Halloween weekend, according to RCMP. (Black Press file photo)

Halloween weekend was a relatively quiet one across both White Rock and Surrey, according to RCMP detachments in both cities.

In Surrey, there were no incidents of note on either Saturday night – a popular one for parties and late-night fireworks – or on Sunday, when trick-or-treaters were out making their rounds.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told Peace Arch News Monday that though there were no major problems across the city, there were extra officers on patrol – which is the case every Oct. 31.

“Halloween is always a busier time for us,” she said.

As well, Munn said Surrey RCMP co-ordinated with the city’s bylaw department, and during business hours, complaints for things such as fireworks were directed to that department. Outside of regular business hours, RCMP officers still responded to those complaints, Munn noted.

Happy Halloween to all the trick-or-treaters heading out tonight. Have fun and stay safe!https://t.co/I9XKignLAB pic.twitter.com/0iYQhFBING — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) October 31, 2021

Const. Chantal Sears said extra officers were on shift in White Rock, too, as were a number of community volunteers, which made Sunday evening “a great success with no injuries or collisions reported to us.”

There were multiple fireworks-related complaints, she added.

As well, a 19-year-old male from Surrey was stopped by officers for impaired driving. He was served a 90-day roadside driving prohibition, a 30-day vehicle impoundment and violation tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act, Sears said.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockFireworksHalloweenRCMPSurrey